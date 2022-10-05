ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Bay Area physicist awarded Nobel Prize for his work in quantum mechanics

By Lena Howland via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCwMk_0iM2S7HI00

Three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize early Tuesday morning in Stockholm, including John Clauser out of Walnut Creek.

Clauser, along with Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger, are being honored for their landmark achievements in quantum mechanics.

RELATED: UC Berkeley Professor David Card, Stanford Professor Guido Imbens win Nobel Prize in economics

In a press release, the Nobel Committee for Physics said the three men "conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated."

The committee says their results have "cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information."

Clauser says he found out he won the Nobel Prize from a phone call at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

"A friend from San Diego called and was the first to wake me up," he said.

And he says that the phone hasn't stopped ringing yet.

VIDEO: How 3 Cal Berkeley dropouts are taking Nobel Prize findings to next level

The three dropouts are working with leading research institutions, including Stanford, UCSF, Cal, Harvard and MIT.

79-year-old Clauser went to bed a retiree and woke up a Nobel Prize winner.

"I'm happy, it's been a long time waiting," he said.

The walls of his home, are plastered with trophies, not from his research or work in physics but rather, from his first passion.

"I'm into sailboat racing," he said.

Honored alongside two other scientists out of France and Austria, the Nobel Committee for Physics says their discovery laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology.

RELATED: UCSF professor David Julius wins Nobel Prize for work on pain sensation

"It turns out that Einstein was wrong," he said. "Everybody at the time was telling me 'oh, this is silly, everybody knows quantum mechanics was right, you don't even need to do an experiment.'"

Clauser conducted his first experiment, where he made this discovery, at UC Berkeley a half-century ago in 1972.

"Very few people who thought I was doing anything important, everyone kept telling me, 'no, no you're wasting time and money, go back and finally start doing some real physics for a change,'" he said. "His definitions of reality really didn't quite work."

Nevertheless, he stuck to his research and was later awarded the 'Wolf Prize' by the Wolf Foundation in Israel back in 2010, which by some, can be considered a stepping stone to getting a Nobel Prize.

"Things move slowly," he said.

VIDEO: Stanford professor learns he won Nobel prize in late-night door knock

A Stanford professor woke up his friend and colleague in the middle of the night to tell him they had won the Nobel Prize in Economics.

And 12 years later, finally, with a Nobel Prize under his belt, he's got some advice for up-and-coming scientists that will follow in his footsteps.

"Do what you enjoy doing, but try to do it carefully and try to do good science," he said.

Clauser will travel to Stockholm for a week in December to accept the Nobel Prize.

The three recipients will be awarded 10 million Swedish kronor, which is a little more than $900,000 in U.S. dollars.

The award money will be shared equally among the three winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0iM2S7HI00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Scientists Win Physics Nobel Prize For Proving Einstein Wrong

The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
CHEMISTRY
The Conversation U.S.

What is quantum entanglement? A physicist explains the science of Einstein’s ‘spooky action at a distance’

The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics recognized three scientists who made groundbreaking contributions in understanding one of the most mysterious of all natural phenomena: quantum entanglement. In the simplest terms, quantum entanglement means that aspects of one particle of an entangled pair depend on aspects of the other particle, no...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

‘Spooky’ quantum-entanglement experiments win physics Nobel

Award goes to three experimental physicists whose pioneering research has laid the groundwork for quantum information science. You have full access to this article via your institution. Three quantum physicists have won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their experiments with entangled photons, in which particles of light become...
PHYSICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Zeilinger
Person
Alain Aspect
Person
David Julius
Person
Einstein
scitechdaily.com

Conventional Computers Can Learn To Solve Tricky Quantum Problems in Physics and Chemistry

Physicists prove that classical machine learning models can improve predictions about quantum materials. Quantum computers have generated a lot of buzz and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales. This means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say it is still a decade away — or more — before practical quantum computers are available. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Breakthrough: Physicists Take Particle Self-Assembly to New Level by Mimicking Biology

Breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the creation of next-generation materials. A new way to self-assemble particles has been created by a team of physicists. This advance offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. Self-assembly, introduced in the early 2000s, gives scientists a means...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Physics#Stanford University#Mit#Uc Berkeley#Ucsf#Harvard
Vice

Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded for Laying Quantum Computing's Foundations

Three scientists who helped lay the foundation for quantum computing received the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday. Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger detailed the peculiar phenomenon called entanglement that links the behavior of two tiny particles and that is now used to perform quantum computations. Entanglement...
SCIENCE
msn.com

Scientists propose surprising new theory for how the Moon was formed

The Moon may have formed “immediately” after a giant impact that put it into orbit around Earth, according to a new theory of its origin. The theory relies on detailed simulations by powerful supercomputers, which suggested that the Moon would have emerged instantly after something crashed into Earth.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

Nobel panel to announce winner of physics prize

The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physics will be announced Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. While physicists often tackle problems that appear at first glance to be far removed from everyday concerns—tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time—their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Measure an Exotic Bond for the First Time

Atoms may be made to attract one another using light. Theoretically, this effect has been predicted for a very long time. However, the Vienna Center for Quantum Science and Technology (VCQ) at Vienna University of Technology, in collaboration with the University of Innsbruck, has now measured this exotic atomic bond for the first time. This interaction can be used to manipulate atoms that are incredibly cold, and the effect may also have a role in how molecules form in space. The findings were recently published in Physical Review X.
CHEMISTRY
BBC

Three scientists win Nobel for chemistry 'Lego'

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has gone to three scientists for their work on linking molecules together, known as "click" chemistry. Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and Barry Sharpless' work allows molecules to link together, like Lego pieces. It is used in developing cancer treatments and directly targeting tumour cells. The...
CHEMISTRY
AFP

French-US-Austrian trio win physics Nobel for quantum mechanics work

A trio of physicists on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication. The physicists have been credited with paving the way towards what has been called the "second quantum revolution".
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Nobel Prize for Physics given to scientists who ‘opened doors to another world’ with quantum discoveries

The Nobel Prize in Physics has been given to three scientists who “opened doors to another world”, according to the committee.The three were all recognised for their work on quantum entanglement, a “totally crazy” field once of philosophical musings that is developing into somewhat promising real-world use, such as secure encryption of information.A member of the committee, Eva Olson, said that the prize recognised both the broad implications of their work as well as the deep philosophical changes it had brought about.“It has broad and potential implications in areas such as secure information transfer, quantum computing and sensing technology.”“Its origin...
CHEMISTRY
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy