With Elon Musk Poised to Close Twitter Deal, Hand-Wringing Reignites Over What Right-Leaning Tech Mogul Will Do

Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Former Chinese state media editor threatens Elon Musk on Twitter, warns he will be ‘taught a lesson’
A member of the Chinese-state-affiliated media has threatened Elon Musk on Twitter after the Tesla CEO weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war. In a series of polls posted to Twitter Monday, Musk suggested that Ukraine cede Crimea over to Russia and that the U.N. hold its own referenda in the four Ukrainian regions Russia has attempted to annex.
Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook in text messages with Elon Musk. "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," Dorsey texted on April 6. The text was made public as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit against...
Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid'
Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter. Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial
Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all, possibly averting a trial
Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price, a source close to the deal tells NPR. The billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday night, the person said, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter if deal to buy it goes ahead
‘Free speech absolutist’ could reinstate Donald Trump and press ahead with ‘everything app’ X
Complex
Elon Musk Reportedly Changes Mind, Offers to Buy Twitter at Original Price
Elon Musk has proposed buying Twitter for the original offer price, a report shared Tuesday alleged. Indeed, per a piece published Tuesday by Bloomberg, Musk is claimed by “people familiar with the matter” to have said in a letter to Twitter he would buy the company at a price of $54.20 per share.
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
Twitter surges as Musk proposes going through with deal
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's stock (TWTR.N) surged on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform at $54.20 per share. read more.
WVNews
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — News that Elon Musk has agreed after all to proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter may have felt like a stunning surprise from the brash billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups worried about what kind of free speech would flourish on Twitter under Musk’s vision.
Elon Musk, Twitter May Move To End Legal Fight Soon: Reuters
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR may reportedly reach a deal to end their ongoing litigation in the coming days. Musk and Twitter were expected to reach an agreement as early as Wednesday, but the talks are still ongoing and a conclusion is likely to take more time, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Not the End of the World
Elon Musk has once again offered to buy Twitter—at his original price of $44 billion. Given that the social media company is currently suing the world's wealthiest man in order to force him to purchase the company, it seems likely that Twitter might accept this proposal. For some mainstream...
NewsTimes
Advantage Elon Musk? How Delay In Twitter Trial Could Benefit Tesla CEO
The Twitter-Elon Musk saga is continuing to play out with both parties not being able to see eye-to-eye on key matters. Further uncertainty around the deal is bad news for Twitter's shareholders, analysts say. Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, on Thursday, stayed the legal battle between Elon Musk and...
A timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter
Reports say Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter after all, a move that would end a legal fight between the billionaire and the social media company. Here’s a look at some of what’s transpired between the billionaire Tesla CEO and the social...
morningbrew.com
Musk has great Xpectations for Twitter
With Elon Musk and Twitter just maybe close to ending their legal battle, we can turn our attention to Musk’s plans for Twitter once he owns it—specifically, how he aims to hit his wildly ambitious goals of quintupling revenues to $26.4 billion and reaching 104 million *paying* users by 2028. (Twitter has just 217 million free users currently.)
