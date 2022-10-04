ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

With Elon Musk Poised to Close Twitter Deal, Hand-Wringing Reignites Over What Right-Leaning Tech Mogul Will Do

By Todd Spangler
NewsTimes
 2 days ago
Fox News

Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid'

Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter. Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial

Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
Complex

Elon Musk Reportedly Changes Mind, Offers to Buy Twitter at Original Price

Elon Musk has proposed buying Twitter for the original offer price, a report shared Tuesday alleged. Indeed, per a piece published Tuesday by Bloomberg, Musk is claimed by “people familiar with the matter” to have said in a letter to Twitter he would buy the company at a price of $54.20 per share.
CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
WVNews

EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — News that Elon Musk has agreed after all to proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter may have felt like a stunning surprise from the brash billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups worried about what kind of free speech would flourish on Twitter under Musk’s vision.
Benzinga

Elon Musk, Twitter May Move To End Legal Fight Soon: Reuters

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR may reportedly reach a deal to end their ongoing litigation in the coming days. Musk and Twitter were expected to reach an agreement as early as Wednesday, but the talks are still ongoing and a conclusion is likely to take more time, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Reason.com

Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Not the End of the World

Elon Musk has once again offered to buy Twitter—at his original price of $44 billion. Given that the social media company is currently suing the world's wealthiest man in order to force him to purchase the company, it seems likely that Twitter might accept this proposal. For some mainstream...
Benzinga

Advantage Elon Musk? How Delay In Twitter Trial Could Benefit Tesla CEO

The Twitter-Elon Musk saga is continuing to play out with both parties not being able to see eye-to-eye on key matters. Further uncertainty around the deal is bad news for Twitter's shareholders, analysts say. Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, on Thursday, stayed the legal battle between Elon Musk and...
morningbrew.com

Musk has great Xpectations for Twitter

With Elon Musk and Twitter just maybe close to ending their legal battle, we can turn our attention to Musk’s plans for Twitter once he owns it—specifically, how he aims to hit his wildly ambitious goals of quintupling revenues to $26.4 billion and reaching 104 million *paying* users by 2028. (Twitter has just 217 million free users currently.)
