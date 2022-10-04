ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Robb Report

This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself

A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Why Barcelona Is the New Cocktail Capital of the World

The best place in the world to drink? It might be Barcelona, given that city’s success in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, the annual ranking of foremost cocktail joints around the globe. Announced Tuesday night in, natch, Barcelona, the 14th annual World’s 50 Best Bars rankings (sponsored...
RESTAURANTS
New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

This Small DC Apartment Pays Homage to a Life of Travel

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I like to call [my apartment] “Haus on a Hill.” Seated at the top of the hill in the quiet northwest neighborhood of Kalorama, my home is more than an apartment and encompasses everything I love about DC. It serves as an oasis from long shifts at the State Department’s 24/7 crisis management center. It’s a time machine with different treasures I’ve collected from living around the world — China, Italy, Vietnam, and Spain to name a few. It’s a gathering point where all friends scattered across the world come back to meet up.
WASHINGTON, DC
World Screen News

Banijay Unveils Eco-Friendly MIPCOM Stand

Banijay has revealed a new eco-friendly, reusable MIPCOM stand, a two-floor structure made of wood, complete with meeting rooms, reception area, multiple terraces and hospitality areas. Located at C.20 in front of Cannes’ Palais des Festivals, the structure comprises more than 500 square meters of floor space. It was created...
ENVIRONMENT
Harper's Bazaar

Theophilio's Edvin Thompson Is Building a Bridge Between Jamaica and the Rest of the World

Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson has an immense amount of pride for his West Indian roots. The founder's runway collection for spring/summer 2022 was inspired by his first flight on Air Jamaica two decades earlier, and Rastafarian color palettes and Kingston-inspired silhouettes have remained a through line within the brand's designs. Now furthering his mission to close the gap between his home country and the rest of the world, Thompson and his team have teamed up with Luxury Stores at Amazon to give the mega retailer's shoppers the full Theophilio experience.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

