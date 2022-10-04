Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Related
I toured a desert mansion with a buried pool, glass stargazing ceilings, and $6,500 Airbnb fee — see inside
The Kellogg Doolittle House is a sprawling, three-bedroom home in Joshua Tree, California, which blends organic and brutalist architectural styles. It rents for $6,500 and more per night on Airbnb Luxe, and I recently toured it. The house was designed by renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for an artist couple,...
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Why Barcelona Is the New Cocktail Capital of the World
The best place in the world to drink? It might be Barcelona, given that city’s success in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, the annual ranking of foremost cocktail joints around the globe. Announced Tuesday night in, natch, Barcelona, the 14th annual World’s 50 Best Bars rankings (sponsored...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Small DC Apartment Pays Homage to a Life of Travel
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I like to call [my apartment] “Haus on a Hill.” Seated at the top of the hill in the quiet northwest neighborhood of Kalorama, my home is more than an apartment and encompasses everything I love about DC. It serves as an oasis from long shifts at the State Department’s 24/7 crisis management center. It’s a time machine with different treasures I’ve collected from living around the world — China, Italy, Vietnam, and Spain to name a few. It’s a gathering point where all friends scattered across the world come back to meet up.
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: A Minimalist Oaxacan Home Tucked Behind an Enrique Olvera Restaurant
All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Years ago I made my first trip to Oaxaca, and I still remember the warmth of the sun-baked cobblestone roads; even...
World Screen News
Banijay Unveils Eco-Friendly MIPCOM Stand
Banijay has revealed a new eco-friendly, reusable MIPCOM stand, a two-floor structure made of wood, complete with meeting rooms, reception area, multiple terraces and hospitality areas. Located at C.20 in front of Cannes’ Palais des Festivals, the structure comprises more than 500 square meters of floor space. It was created...
Harper's Bazaar
Theophilio's Edvin Thompson Is Building a Bridge Between Jamaica and the Rest of the World
Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson has an immense amount of pride for his West Indian roots. The founder's runway collection for spring/summer 2022 was inspired by his first flight on Air Jamaica two decades earlier, and Rastafarian color palettes and Kingston-inspired silhouettes have remained a through line within the brand's designs. Now furthering his mission to close the gap between his home country and the rest of the world, Thompson and his team have teamed up with Luxury Stores at Amazon to give the mega retailer's shoppers the full Theophilio experience.
