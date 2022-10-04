ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022

Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
TechCrunch

Peacock grows its paid subscriber base to 15 million after pulling back shows from Hulu

Shell claimed the boost in subs stemmed from a strong content lineup, including NBC next-day episodes that Peacock reclaimed from Hulu. “It’s really driven by the content…So all of our content that’s on NBC, Bravo, our other channels for the first time in the next couple of weeks is coming to Peacock where it used to go to Hulu,” Shell said in yesterday’s interview.
Daily Mail

House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'

Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
Variety

‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Ratings Beat Out Previous Seasons As Streaming on Peacock Increases (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s three-hour “Law & Order” crossover premiere event was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data exclusively obtained by Variety. Airing from 8-11 p.m. on Sept 22, the crossover marked the premiere of Season 22 of the “Law & Order” flagship series, Season 24 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Season 3 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” When accounting for three days of viewing, each of the three season premieres matched or exceeded the average rating and total viewership of the last four episodes of their previous seasons,...
A.V. Club

Mindy Kaling suits up as Velma in the teaser for HBO Max's animated series

Well, jinkies. Get ready to use that phrase a lot more now that Mindy Kaling’s Velma series is almost here. Co-created by Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Kaling leads HBO Max’s adult animated series as the iconic Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley, before Velma became the iconic and gay version of her we know and love. Don’t worry; this version is pretty damn great, too. The high-school-set show is essentially her origin story.
Variety

‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu

Hulu has renewed adult animated comedy “Solar Opposites” for its fifth season. The news was announced at a panel discussion about the series at New York Comic Con on Thursday. The Season 5 renewal comes before the show’s fourth season has even debuted. Season 3 of the series arrived on Hulu in July, with Season 4 set to premiere with 12 episodes sometime in 2023. The series has aired several holiday specials, most recently “Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special,” which arrived on Hulu on Oct. 3. Justin Roiland, best known for creating Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” with Dan Harmon, co-created...
The Guardian

Luckiest Girl Alive review – Mila Kunis runs out of luck in flat Netflix drama

The book cover for Luckiest Girl Alive, Jessica Knoll’s bestselling 2015 debut novel about a woman’s seemingly perfect life corroded by past trauma, features large, blaring font over a cheap-looking black rose – a symbol of rebirth rendered tacky, a bit emo. It’s of the time for a mid-2010s literary hit, but also seems to anticipate the 2022 Netflix adaptation, which wrings the novel of its caustic wit and serrated observations of New York careerists into a hollow, unearned empowerment anthem.
Deadline

‘Savage Town’: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Co-Animator Lighthouse Studios Developing Crime Drama Series Based On Graphic Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Ireland’s Lighthouse Studios is developing its first original series, Savage Town. The 2D-animated crime drama is based on a graphic novel co-authored by Marvel comic book artist Declan Shalvey (Injection, All Star Batman, MoonKnight) and Philip Barrett (Matter, Where’s Larry), along with colorist Jordie Bellaire (Injection, Pretty Deadly). Marcus Fleming, who wrote Dominion Creek for Ireland’s TG4 and Netflix UK and political drama The Running Mate, is Head Writer. Savage Town is loosely based on real events in Ireland at the turn of the 21st century during a period of economic growth known as the Celtic Tiger, which transformed it from one of...
