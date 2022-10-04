Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters
There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainepublic.org
Maine lobstermen, politicians push back against federal whale restrictions during packed hearing
Lobstermen from around Maine packed a hearing Wednesday night in Portland on proposed new rules to protect endangered right whales. Maine lobstermen are already facing gear changes and the seasonal closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that should reduce whale mortality by about 46% but the agency is looking for further risk reductions of another 44%.
Maine Antlerless Deer Permits Will Go On-sale October 11
After technical issues Wednesday morning, the purchasing of Maine antlerless deer tags has been rescheduled. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has rescheduled the "over the counter" sales of 2022 anterless deer permits. After the department's website crashed on what was to be the opening day of permit purchases, the new date has been set for Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. IFW says, "We share in your frustrations and apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to better serving you next week." The original plan was for permits to go on-sale October 5.
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
Governor Mills, Congresswoman Pingree among officials to testify in defense of Maine’s lobster industry
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and Governor Mills will both testify in support of Maine’s lobster industry during a planned National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration scoping meeting in Portland Wednesday night. Pingree and Mills will urge NOAA to make data-driven modifications to the Atlantic Large Whale Take...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Increasing safety and efficiency of Route 1 in northern Maine
When large trucks travel down Main Street in Presque Isle, they currently must pass by 147 commercial or residential driveways, 25 street intersections, 12 crosswalks, nine stoplights, and one railroad crossing. This route can create safety hazards for other vehicles and pedestrians. It also results in increased emissions and pollution from trucks idling at intersections.
wabi.tv
Maine Department of Education enabling new ways of education innovation statewide
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education is enabling new ways of education innovation statewide. The DOE announced 1.6 million dollars in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures funding to 12 new districts Thursday. Maine is one of 11 states that received RREV funding in 2020. This round will support missions...
wabi.tv
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on taxes, spending, affordable housing,...
Why Maine 'tops' the list in key climate change metric
PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has done several stories on electric vehicles over the past year or so, but that explains just one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping our homes heated and cooled in Maine is another major source of emissions. Who are we kidding? We're...
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Stimulus update: Maine residents have until the end of the month to claim one-time $850 relief check
Eligible Maine residents have until the end of October to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to the state's budget surplus.
Comments / 0