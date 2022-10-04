ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters

There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
MAINE STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport

You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
FREEPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Business
mainepublic.org

Maine lobstermen, politicians push back against federal whale restrictions during packed hearing

Lobstermen from around Maine packed a hearing Wednesday night in Portland on proposed new rules to protect endangered right whales. Maine lobstermen are already facing gear changes and the seasonal closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that should reduce whale mortality by about 46% but the agency is looking for further risk reductions of another 44%.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Maine Antlerless Deer Permits Will Go On-sale October 11

After technical issues Wednesday morning, the purchasing of Maine antlerless deer tags has been rescheduled. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has rescheduled the "over the counter" sales of 2022 anterless deer permits. After the department's website crashed on what was to be the opening day of permit purchases, the new date has been set for Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. IFW says, "We share in your frustrations and apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to better serving you next week." The original plan was for permits to go on-sale October 5.
MAINE STATE
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
FREEPORT, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Norbert
fiddleheadfocus.com

Increasing safety and efficiency of Route 1 in northern Maine

When large trucks travel down Main Street in Presque Isle, they currently must pass by 147 commercial or residential driveways, 25 street intersections, 12 crosswalks, nine stoplights, and one railroad crossing. This route can create safety hazards for other vehicles and pedestrians. It also results in increased emissions and pollution from trucks idling at intersections.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Business Personal Finance#Thrive Maine
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on taxes, spending, affordable housing,...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Z107.3

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy