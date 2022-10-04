After technical issues Wednesday morning, the purchasing of Maine antlerless deer tags has been rescheduled. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has rescheduled the "over the counter" sales of 2022 anterless deer permits. After the department's website crashed on what was to be the opening day of permit purchases, the new date has been set for Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. IFW says, "We share in your frustrations and apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to better serving you next week." The original plan was for permits to go on-sale October 5.

