Read full article on original website
Related
West New York considers affordable housing on Washington Street
West New York is getting ready to build affordable housing on Washington Street. At a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt and ordinance authorizing the purchase of a number of properties on the street for that purpose. The ordinance...
Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office moves to new offices with child center, in-house DNA lab
There was a sense of both pride and relief in the corridors of the new Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office facility Monday, where county officials and office staff gathered to celebrate the nearly finished state-of-the-art space. The upgrade from an old building now headed toward demolition to the newly renovated...
Redevloper seeks to subdivide 44-acre lot on Constable Hook
The Bayonne Planning Board is set to hear two applications at its October 11 meeting, according to its posted agenda. One application seeks to subdivide a large industrial lot, and the other looks for approval of a proposed six-story building uptown. Da Noi Residence Urban Renewal, LLC is proposing a...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City 1st responders investigating ‘several hate letters’ at City Hall, 2 school buildings
Jersey City first responders are investigating “several hate letters” found at City Hall and two school buildings, which were briefly evacuated, this morning. Police radio transmissions indicated that “several hate letters” were received at City Hall, 280 Grove St., the Frank G. Conwell School, 111 Bright St., and the First Pentecostal Church of God academy, 441 Jersey Ave.
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
hudsoncountyview.com
St. Benedict’s Prep official, a Jersey City resident, charged with attempted luring
The dean of seniors for St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, a Jersey City resident, has been charged with attempting to meet and have sex with an individual he believed was a teenager, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, is charged with one count...
therealdeal.com
Sign of the times: Hoboken townhouse sells $1M below ask
A Hoboken townhouse rode last year’s hot residential market to its recent cooled-down destination, ultimately settling for $1 million below its initial asking and second place in an area record. The home at 614 Hudson Street first listed late last year before claiming its place among Hoboken’s highest sales...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is eminent domain back on the table again for Union Dry Dock?
Over a year after the fate of the Union Dry Dock in Hoboken was seemingly put at ease, a potential eminent domain move by Hoboken officials is putting an agreement between the parties in doubt. The City Council unanimously introduced an ordinance at their Oct. 3 meeting to allow the...
roi-nj.com
Proposed Liberty State Park project would create extraordinary indoor/outdoor facilities for Jersey City youth
Imagine Liberty State Park having a 250,000-square-foot community center with an Olympic-sized swimming and diving pool, two ice hockey rinks, indoor basketball courts, pickleball courts, an indoor track, a community health center and community rooms. Now, add outdoor facilities, such as a football and track and field stadium, multipurpose fields,...
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bayonne ordinance fine tunes its feral cat program
Bayonne is continuing to set up its trap, neuter, and return program to deal with feral cat colonies in the city. While stray cats and pet cats are socialized to humans, feral cats are not. They often live in communities known as colonies with other feral cats. To cope with an abundance of feral cats, the City Council adopted an ordinance at its September meeting amending and supplementing the revised general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 5, Animal Control, to add a section for the TNR program.
Downtown Jersey City’s Italian Past
I am fortunate to have been raised in the Downtown Section of Jersey City during the 60’s and 70’s. Even though Downtown had a “tainted” reputation at that time, it was the center of Italian heritage in Jersey City. There were other parts of Jersey City with significant Italian populations. However, Downtown was special; it was “The Italian Village.”
7 years later, probation and PTI for pair in North Bergen low-show/no-show job scheme
One well-connected North Bergen township Recreation Department employee was sentenced to probation while another entered pre-trial intervention in connection to charges they falsified timesheets in a low-show/no-show job scheme. Walter Somick, 53, the son of Mayor Nicholas Sacco’s long-time girlfriend, has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records,...
High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut
A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
jerseydigs.com
Rare to Market Oversized One Bedroom with Private Terrace Listed in Downtown Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Scott Waldman of Compass. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. If your dream home features copious natural daylight and a private terrace, this beautiful residence in a highly desirable Jersey City location is waiting for you. The thirteenth-floor residence offers a...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
West New York updates residents on efforts to combat Spotted Lanternfly infestation
West New York officials have provided another update to residents as to how they’re the handling othe Spotted Lanternfly infestation in town and across the county. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners defended the actions the town has taken taken to address the invasive species at a meeting in early September.
PhillyBite
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0