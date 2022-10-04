Bayonne is continuing to set up its trap, neuter, and return program to deal with feral cat colonies in the city. While stray cats and pet cats are socialized to humans, feral cats are not. They often live in communities known as colonies with other feral cats. To cope with an abundance of feral cats, the City Council adopted an ordinance at its September meeting amending and supplementing the revised general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 5, Animal Control, to add a section for the TNR program.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO