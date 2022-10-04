ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Weehawken, NJ
City
North Bergen, NJ
City
Union City, NJ
City
Guttenberg, NJ
Weehawken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City 1st responders investigating ‘several hate letters’ at City Hall, 2 school buildings

Jersey City first responders are investigating “several hate letters” found at City Hall and two school buildings, which were briefly evacuated, this morning. Police radio transmissions indicated that “several hate letters” were received at City Hall, 280 Grove St., the Frank G. Conwell School, 111 Bright St., and the First Pentecostal Church of God academy, 441 Jersey Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Sign of the times: Hoboken townhouse sells $1M below ask

A Hoboken townhouse rode last year’s hot residential market to its recent cooled-down destination, ultimately settling for $1 million below its initial asking and second place in an area record. The home at 614 Hudson Street first listed late last year before claiming its place among Hoboken’s highest sales...
HOBOKEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Harbor Park
roi-nj.com

Proposed Liberty State Park project would create extraordinary indoor/outdoor facilities for Jersey City youth

Imagine Liberty State Park having a 250,000-square-foot community center with an Olympic-sized swimming and diving pool, two ice hockey rinks, indoor basketball courts, pickleball courts, an indoor track, a community health center and community rooms. Now, add outdoor facilities, such as a football and track and field stadium, multipurpose fields,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne ordinance fine tunes its feral cat program

Bayonne is continuing to set up its trap, neuter, and return program to deal with feral cat colonies in the city. While stray cats and pet cats are socialized to humans, feral cats are not. They often live in communities known as colonies with other feral cats. To cope with an abundance of feral cats, the City Council adopted an ordinance at its September meeting amending and supplementing the revised general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 5, Animal Control, to add a section for the TNR program.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Downtown Jersey City’s Italian Past

I am fortunate to have been raised in the Downtown Section of Jersey City during the 60’s and 70’s. Even though Downtown had a “tainted” reputation at that time, it was the center of Italian heritage in Jersey City. There were other parts of Jersey City with significant Italian populations. However, Downtown was special; it was “The Italian Village.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

7 years later, probation and PTI for pair in North Bergen low-show/no-show job scheme

One well-connected North Bergen township Recreation Department employee was sentenced to probation while another entered pre-trial intervention in connection to charges they falsified timesheets in a low-show/no-show job scheme. Walter Somick, 53, the son of Mayor Nicholas Sacco’s long-time girlfriend, has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records,...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut

A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
HACKENSACK, NJ
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy