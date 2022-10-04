Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Tuesday

The Saints make a flurry of personnel moves on Tuesday that involves losing a veteran linebacker, but adding a Pro Bowl defensive back.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints have added three players, but lost another off their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Pelissero reports that LB Eric Wilson has been signed to the Green Bay Packers active roster off the Saints practice squad. It’s the second player in as many days that New Orleans has had poached from the practice squad. On Monday, the Denver Broncos signed RB Latavius Murray away from New Orleans.

Wilson, 28, is a six-year NFL veteran who's spent all of this year on the Saints practice squad after an impressive preseason. He was signed by New Orleans this offseason after spending five solid years with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Saints also announced that they added three players to their practice squad. Veteran CB Chris Harris, CB Jordan Brown, and FB Adam Prentice were added onto the practice squad, while CB DaMarcus Fields and Tre Swilling were released in corresponding moves.

Brown and Prentice return to the Saints after previous stints with the team. Brown was waived this preseason by the Saints after brief stints with the Bengals, Raiders, Jaguars, and Washington since 2019.

Prentice appeared in seven games for New Orleans as a rookie in 2021 and three more contests this season before being released last week. He has 7 career touches for 23 yards.

The biggest name in this afternoon's transactions is Chris Harris Jr. Harris, 33, is a four-time Pro Bowl corner over his 11 NFL seasons. Ten of those were with the Denver Broncos, where he was considered one of the league's best corners.

Harris has 22 career interceptions and 94 passes broken up, returning four of those interceptions for touchdowns. He appeared in 14 games for the Chargers in 2021, starting 11 and allowing 60% completion rate when targeted.

