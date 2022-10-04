ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
CELEBRITIES
HelloGiggles

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Getting Very Cozy

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly getting a head start on cuffing season—albeit, they aren’t ready to make anything official just quite yet. The two recently sparked romance rumors after being spotted together more than once, and fans are now dying to know just how serious things are… and if it’s time to get their Hollywood love boats ready to set sail.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s claims he ‘choked’ and ‘struck’ one of their children

Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he “choked” one of their children.On Tuesday (4 October), as part of an ongoing legal battle over the French winery the former couple once owned, Jolie filed a cross-complaint that contained new allegations of abuse against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.In the court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed the alleged altercation occurred onboard a private jet in 2016, where Jolie, 47, previously claimed the pair had a fight that led to their divorce.The filings allege that Pitt “choked one of...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
The Independent

Victoria Beckham appears to have removed tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials

Victoria Beckham has seemingly removed her tattoo of her husband David Beckham’s initials.In a recent video posted to her Instagram, the 48-year-old fashion designer showed off a new red lip product from Victoria Beckham Beauty by swatching it on her arm. However, as the camera focused on her arm, viewers noticed that the tattoo of her spouse’s initials written in script could be seen heavily faded, with Beckham seemingly in the process of getting the initals “DB” removed from her wrist.While Beckham has not publicly addressed the tattoo removal, fans asked about the fading of the ink in the...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Scientology Built a Soccer Field So Tom Cruise Could Lure David Beckham to Cult, Book Claims

Tom Cruise was so keen to get David Beckham to join Scientology that the organization once built a professional soccer field in the hope that it would tempt the former player to join, a book claims. The celebrity-loving religion even appointed a full-time caretaker to tend the pitch, according to former member Mike Rinder’s work A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. Cruise “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” Rinder writes in the book. “A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [Base, Scientology headquarters in San Jacinto, California]. The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised. A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened.”
SAN JACINTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Choking#Private Plane
PopCrush

Johnny Depp Is Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer: REPORT

Johnny Depp is back in the dating game. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his 2020 U.K. defamation case. An insider gave details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75: Native American actress and activist passes away just days after she formally accepted apology from Academy for 1973 Oscars protest speech on behalf of Marlon Brando

The activist Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75, weeks after she received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the organization's treatment of her at the 1973 Oscars when she declined an Academy award on Marlon Brando's behalf. The Academy of Motion...
NOVATO, CA
TODAY.com

Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party

Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo With All 7 Children As He Faces Criminal Charges

Alec Baldwin, 64, looked thrilled to be with seven of his eight kids, in a new family photo. The actor, who is facing criminal charges for the headline-making shooting on the Rust movie set, posed while sitting on a bed with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, and all of the kids they share together, including Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and newborn IIaria. Hilaria shared the epic snapshot on Instagram along with a caption that revealed it was the first photo with “the smallest Baldwins.”
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
INTERNET
NBC News

NBC News

512K+
Followers
57K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy