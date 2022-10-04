Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Amber Heard plays with daughter Oonagh during Spain vacation
Amber Heard is focusing on her role as a mother. The 36-year-old actress was photographed over the weekend with her daughter, Oonagh, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, as she spent some quality time together. Heard was all smiles as she kept things casual in a black bodysuit and white jeans...
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Getting Very Cozy
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly getting a head start on cuffing season—albeit, they aren’t ready to make anything official just quite yet. The two recently sparked romance rumors after being spotted together more than once, and fans are now dying to know just how serious things are… and if it’s time to get their Hollywood love boats ready to set sail.
Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s claims he ‘choked’ and ‘struck’ one of their children
Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he “choked” one of their children.On Tuesday (4 October), as part of an ongoing legal battle over the French winery the former couple once owned, Jolie filed a cross-complaint that contained new allegations of abuse against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.In the court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed the alleged altercation occurred onboard a private jet in 2016, where Jolie, 47, previously claimed the pair had a fight that led to their divorce.The filings allege that Pitt “choked one of...
Prince George told classmates to ‘watch out’ because dad William will be king: book
Prince George warned classmates who were on his bad side that they’d better “watch out” because his father, Prince William, will one day be king, according to royal author Katie Nicholl. “My dad will be king so you better watch out,” the royal expert claims the future...
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and...
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt ‘Poured Beer’ and ‘Red Wine’ on Her and Kids During 2016 Flight in New Court Papers
Angelina Jolie detailed past abuse allegations against ex-husband Brad Pitt in new court documents filed in the duo’s ongoing battle over the French winery they shared during their relationship. The Wanted actress, 47, disclosed new information about a September 2016 flight that she and Pitt, 58, took with their...
Victoria Beckham appears to have removed tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials
Victoria Beckham has seemingly removed her tattoo of her husband David Beckham’s initials.In a recent video posted to her Instagram, the 48-year-old fashion designer showed off a new red lip product from Victoria Beckham Beauty by swatching it on her arm. However, as the camera focused on her arm, viewers noticed that the tattoo of her spouse’s initials written in script could be seen heavily faded, with Beckham seemingly in the process of getting the initals “DB” removed from her wrist.While Beckham has not publicly addressed the tattoo removal, fans asked about the fading of the ink in the...
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death
In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
Scientology Built a Soccer Field So Tom Cruise Could Lure David Beckham to Cult, Book Claims
Tom Cruise was so keen to get David Beckham to join Scientology that the organization once built a professional soccer field in the hope that it would tempt the former player to join, a book claims. The celebrity-loving religion even appointed a full-time caretaker to tend the pitch, according to former member Mike Rinder’s work A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. Cruise “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” Rinder writes in the book. “A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [Base, Scientology headquarters in San Jacinto, California]. The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised. A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened.”
Johnny Depp Is Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer: REPORT
Johnny Depp is back in the dating game. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his 2020 U.K. defamation case. An insider gave details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between...
Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75: Native American actress and activist passes away just days after she formally accepted apology from Academy for 1973 Oscars protest speech on behalf of Marlon Brando
The activist Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75, weeks after she received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the organization's treatment of her at the 1973 Oscars when she declined an Academy award on Marlon Brando's behalf. The Academy of Motion...
TODAY.com
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins
A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party
Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo With All 7 Children As He Faces Criminal Charges
Alec Baldwin, 64, looked thrilled to be with seven of his eight kids, in a new family photo. The actor, who is facing criminal charges for the headline-making shooting on the Rust movie set, posed while sitting on a bed with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, and all of the kids they share together, including Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and newborn IIaria. Hilaria shared the epic snapshot on Instagram along with a caption that revealed it was the first photo with “the smallest Baldwins.”
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
TODAY.com
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales pose for new official photo
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were all smiles in a new photograph released by Buckingham Palace over the weekend. The picture, shared by the royal family on Instagram, was taken on Sept. 18 before a reception for heads of state...
Former Figure Skater Bridget Namiotka Dies At Age 32
The medal-winning athlete had previously accused her former skating partner of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.
