ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers ‘Touched’ by Pregame Conversation With Bill Belichick

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gm2PV_0iM2QrHh00

The Packers quarterback was grateful for the brief exchange he had with New England’s coach ahead of Sunday’s game.

While the Patriots put up a valiant fight in Sunday’s game against the Packers, Aaron Rodgers had the final moment, orchestrating a 77-yard drive capped by a 31-yard field from Mason Crosby to give Green Bay the 27–24 overtime win against New England.

However, beyond securing the close win, the four-time MVP shared a brief exchange with Patriots coach Bill Belichick ahead of Sunday’s game that “touched” him from a place of admiration.

“He [Bill Belichick] came over during pregame … as we started our throwing lines and we got to chat for 45 seconds or minute as it was really meaningful,” Rodgers said Tuesday, per The Pat McAfee Show . “It was no cameras around, no microphones … to have good conversation and share mutual respect and admiration was really cool.”

Rodgers harped on the fact that it is not often that players get to have “real conversation” with another coach or player that does not include a lot of cameras and microphones close by. While the main objective for both Belichick and Rodgers is to win in the heat of competition, Rodgers felt that he and New England’s coach could have a “buddy” type relationship in the future after his playing days are done.

“I think so,” Rodgers said. “…Bill is such as legend, coaching long before I got in the league, knew he was. Obviously, incredible success but just being ahead of the curve the way he has with his defensive styles and innovation. He’s just a fantastic coach and ahead of the curve on media, the way he handles the media has been legendary for decades now. He is a phenomenal coach … I got so much respect for Bill.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts

Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad

With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Super Bowl#American Football#Patriots#Mvp
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

101K+
Followers
40K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy