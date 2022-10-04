Aaron Rodgers ‘Touched’ by Pregame Conversation With Bill Belichick

The Packers quarterback was grateful for the brief exchange he had with New England’s coach ahead of Sunday’s game.

While the Patriots put up a valiant fight in Sunday’s game against the Packers, Aaron Rodgers had the final moment, orchestrating a 77-yard drive capped by a 31-yard field from Mason Crosby to give Green Bay the 27–24 overtime win against New England.

However, beyond securing the close win, the four-time MVP shared a brief exchange with Patriots coach Bill Belichick ahead of Sunday’s game that “touched” him from a place of admiration.

“He [Bill Belichick] came over during pregame … as we started our throwing lines and we got to chat for 45 seconds or minute as it was really meaningful,” Rodgers said Tuesday, per The Pat McAfee Show . “It was no cameras around, no microphones … to have good conversation and share mutual respect and admiration was really cool.”

Rodgers harped on the fact that it is not often that players get to have “real conversation” with another coach or player that does not include a lot of cameras and microphones close by. While the main objective for both Belichick and Rodgers is to win in the heat of competition, Rodgers felt that he and New England’s coach could have a “buddy” type relationship in the future after his playing days are done.

“I think so,” Rodgers said. “…Bill is such as legend, coaching long before I got in the league, knew he was. Obviously, incredible success but just being ahead of the curve the way he has with his defensive styles and innovation. He’s just a fantastic coach and ahead of the curve on media, the way he handles the media has been legendary for decades now. He is a phenomenal coach … I got so much respect for Bill.”

