Read full article on original website
Related
Sober October: Coeur d’Alene kava bar raising money to support alcohol addiction recovery
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — You may have heard about ‘Dry January’, but what about ‘Sober October?’ Some people are using this month to cut back on alcohol or make a commitment to combat addiction. In the fight against addiction, people can suffer from mental health issues. That’s why Inland Kava Bar in Coeur d’Alene is raising money for Smart Recovery...
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Reader: Plum crazy
Hello autumn, I’ve been waiting for you. More than any other season, fall brings all the big feelings to me. It’s a mix of melancholy and joy; and, even though the long days of rounding up cows, weaning calves and endless hours of canning are far behind me, I can’t let go of the need to prepare food and stock the larder for the long winter that lies ahead.
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
Lake City Comicon returns for its 5th year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Stars from "Star Wars," a "Friday the 13th" Jason Voorhees, local artists and a world of pop culture fandom await those who attend the fifth annual Lake City Comicon at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds on Saturday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We're...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
You can bank on it
COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
North Idaho College trustee candidates participate in forum
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six chairs on the stage, but only three participants. Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet fielded questions during the North Idaho College board of trustees forum attended by more than 120 people Wednesday evening at Schuler Performing Arts Center, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Study from Gonzaga's Center for Climate, Society and the Environment show's latest heat results
SPOKANE, Wash — The weather might be starting to turn, but the summer heat is still on the minds of the Gonzaga Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment. With the help of 40 volunteers, the center mapped out Spokane's urban heat island effect back in July as part of their Spokane Beat the Heat project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
Spokane area businesses team up to fight domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. — October is domestic violence awareness month. To help raise awareness, the "End the Violence Coalition'' and "Stop the Silence" are teaming up with Spokane area businesses. The next time you walk into your favorite bar or restaurant in the Spokane area, you might see signs with...
California Cat Missing for 9 Years Turns Up at an Idaho Shelter 1,000 Miles from Home
For years, Harriet the cat's family believed she had been killed by coyotes until she turned up almost a decade later Last week, California woman Susan Moore received a puzzling call. "We found your cat," the caller said, per local Idaho newspaper the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We found Harriet." After chatting with the caller, an employee at an Idaho animal shelter Companions Animal Center, for a bit longer, things clicked for Moore. Harriet was hers — but she went missing nine years ago from her California ranch. Over a decade ago,...
Deputies ask for help to find missing teen in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for help to find a missing teen. Kaylena Kelley is 15 years old. She is 5’5”, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. BCSO sent an alert message to people in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane Parks and Recreation to host series of open houses for community feedback on new dog parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation is hosting a series of open houses to gather community feedback on the location and features of a series of new dog parks. The dates and times of the open houses are as follows:. Wednesday, October 12, 7 p.m. – Southgate Neighborhood...
Mountain West Bank opening in North Idaho
WALLACE, Idaho — Mountain West Bank is celebrating the grand opening of its new Wallace branch on Tuesday after the town's only bank closed on January for the first time in more than 130 years. The Mountain West Bank will be opened at the historic first national bank of...
Sandpoint authorities locate student who made shooter threat online
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Early this morning, Sandpoint High School (SHS) students reported a potential shooter threat to the school administration. The threat was made on TikTok, where a student spoke about being upset with another student and then threatened to bring a gun to shoot up the school. The...
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
KHQ Right Now
Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
Friends and family of Hillyard man shot and killed by police gather for memorial at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friends and family of a Hillyard man shot and killed by Spokane police gathered for a memorial at Riverfront Park. On Sept. 4, police were called to Robert Bradley's home by a person who said their neighbor was in their yard with an AR-15 rifle. When police arrived, they say Bradley was holding a gun.
KHQ Right Now
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0