ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Palm trees bend in high winds and are hard to uproot. A forest ecologist says they're perfectly designed to withstand hurricanes.

By Paola Rosa-Aquino
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3TrL_0iM2QkLq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkIiU_0iM2QkLq00
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian in Sarasota, Florida, on September 28, 2022.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Bendy, woodless trunks and above-ground roots prevent palm trees from toppling during severe storms .
  • Puerto Rico's palms recovered faster than other tree populations after Hurricane Maria in 2017 , researchers found.
  • Palm trees are members of Arecaceae family, a group that emerged about 100 million years ago.

Last week, footage from Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida and South Carolina showed damaging winds and flying waves snapping and buckling trees. But as pines and oaks fell, most palm trees were able to bend with the wind and withstand Ian's punishing conditions.

That's because palm trees have distinctive features that make them resistant to storm damage, Maria Uriarte, a forest ecologist at Columbia University, told Insider.

Human-caused greenhouse gas emissions trap heat in ocean waters, which in turn causes more evaporation and pumps moisture into the air. As hurricanes pass over, they absorb that moisture, which fuels slower and wetter storms, like Hurricane Ian .

But even as storms strengthen, palm trees' bendy trunks and unique root systems continue to allow them to stand up to these tropical tyrants.

Palms are more closely related to grasses than other trees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCUMr_0iM2QkLq00
Winds lash the coastal city of Fajardo as Hurricane Maria approaches Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2017.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Image

Palms belong to the Arecaceae family, a group that emerged about 100 million years ago. There are 181 known genera and around 2,600 species .

While palms are technically trees, they're monocots, meaning they're more closely related to grass, corn, and rice than they are to other trees, according to Uriarte.

Monocots only have one cotyledon, or the part of the seed that grows into the leaves. Palm trees have a stem, with triangle-shaped leaves called fronds that grow from a point at the top, according to Uriarte.

"What happens during hurricanes is that they are very flexible, so they can move with the wind and the fronds tend to fall off, but they can grow very rapidly right after the storm passes," she said, adding, "That makes them very resistant to damage."

Palm trees' woodless trunks allow them to bend in the wind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480ViQ_0iM2QkLq00
Debris in the Baie Nettle area of Marigot on Saint Martin, after being devastated by Hurricane Irma, on September 12, 2017.

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Palm trees bend easily in the wind, thanks to their fibrous and fairly wet woodless trunks. "If you were to cut them, it's like a bundle of vessels that they use to move water and nutrients, and it's pretty soft," Uriarte said, adding, "That makes them very flexible."

This flexibility makes them well adapted to windy and hurricane-prone areas.

Not all palm trees are alike. Uriarte pointed to research in Miami after Hurricane Andrew that found that palm trees originating from hurricane-prone areas — mostly in the Caribbean — were much more resistant to hurricanes than palms that came from areas that did not have hurricanes.

"That's interesting, because that also suggests that this resistance to hurricanes has evolved over time and that is not the same for all palm trees," Uriarte said.

In hurricane-prone areas, palm trees are common at higher elevations. "I expect that part of that reason is that, as you go up the mountain, it gets wetter and palms like wet soil," Uriarte said.

Another explanation, she added, might be that high mountains get the brunt of the wind from hurricanes, and palms tend to be more resistant to wind than other types of trees.

Palm trees' slightly above-ground roots anchor them, even in flooded areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bax4n_0iM2QkLq00
The roots of Prestoea montana, a palm tree on the wet slopes of the high mountains in El Yunque rainforest, in 2012.

Xemenendura

Palm trees are hard to uproot. That's because they have unique root systems, which are made up of a large number of short roots, which spread across the upper levels of the soil and help anchor the trees in place.

In the photo above, a palm tree in Puerto Rico's El Yunque rainforest grows roots above the ground.

"They go into the ground, but part of the root is also above the soil and that means that they don't get bogged down by the flooded areas," Uriarte said.

Experts say palm trees are ultra-resilient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W28AV_0iM2QkLq00
Downed power line poles and damaged palm trees, above, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on October 2, 2017. Below, cars drive on the recently repaired road, on March 19, 2018.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

In 2017, Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 155 miles per hour.

Uriarte has monitored tree growth and death across Puerto Rico for more than a decade. After Maria, she and her team went back to Puerto Rico to document the storm's damage. They found that the hurricane had killed or severely damaged an estimated 20 million to 40 million trees. The palm trees were able to bounce back more quickly than other trees populations after the storm, in part because palms take root quickly.

"All of the trees took a while to recover, but the fastest recovery was for the palms," Uriarte said, adding, "They're unique and very well adapted to withstand hurricanes."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Flamingos pack into Florida park bathroom, seeking safety from Ian in a 'hurricane party'

Flamingos at a Florida park hunkered down in a bathroom this week, safely riding out Hurricane Ian after it made landfall Wednesday in the Sunshine State. The flamingos are residents of Sunken Gardens, a botanical park in St. Petersburg along the state's west coast. The park tweeted the photo from its official account Wednesday to reassure animal lovers that the flamingos appeared safe from the oncoming storm.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Detroit

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Maria#Palm Trees#A Forest#Hurricane Ian#Columbia University#Getty Image Palms
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

They hunkered down in Disney World for Hurricane Ian – this is what it was like

As Hurricane Ian barrelled down on central Florida on Wednesday night, guests at Disney World tucked into all-you-can-eat buffets while staff in Country Bear outfits entertained children.The resort’s four theme parks closed on Wednesday, but in the 32 hotels that sit on the 27,000 acre theme park near Orlando, Disney staff went to every effort to keep the magic alive. Ian roared ashore with winds of 150mph in Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, 145 miles away from the Magic Kingdom but leaving a track of destruction and ruin as it churned northeast across the state.And while it weakened to a...
ORLANDO, FL
AccuWeather

Hurricane Orlene crashes into western Mexico

Hurricane Orlene, the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane season, formed last Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm will continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Mexico early this week. Moisture from Orlene may even go on to work its way into the United States.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Death toll soars after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, soared above 40 Saturday, as President Joe Biden heads to Florida later in the week to survey the devastation. Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Florida on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted, but the couple will first head to Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the destruction from a different storm, Hurricane Fiona, which struck the US territory last month.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Recent Years Are A Reminder Of How October Hurricanes Can Threaten US

Since 1950, 19 hurricanes have made a U.S. landfall in October, 10 of which occurred in Florida. Five hurricanes have struck the U.S. in October since 2016. Parts of the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and western Atlantic are the breeding grounds for storms. H​urricane season quickly flipped a switch in...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

651K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy