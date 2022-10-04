ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump called Puerto Rico a place with 'absolutely no hope' while bungling Hurricane Maria aid efforts, book says

By Warren Rojas, Kayla Gallagher
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rs0K_0iM2Qhhf00
Former President Donald Trump tosses a paper towel roll into a crowd of people at Calvary Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, 2017. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
  • According to "Confidence Man," Trump was reluctant to provide Puerto Rico aid after Hurricane Maria.
  • Trump called the island a place with "absolutely no hope," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote.
  • Videos of Trump throwing paper towels intro crowds in the commonwealth went viral at the time.

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, President Donald Trump was slow to support adequate disaster aid and suggested the island wasn't part of the United States.

Trump called Puerto Rico a place with "absolutely no hope," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man."

Haberman wrote that Trump viewed it as a "distressed property."

In order to get the former president on board with providing aid to the island, whose residents were without power or water for months, his team learned to frame it on a "personal level," so he would show interest, Haberman wrote. Trump told top aides that he didn't want "a single dollar" going to Puerto Rico hurricane relief, The Washington Post reported in 2019.

When visiting Puerto Rico to assess damages following the storm, Trump was criticized for tossing paper towels into a crowd filled with hurricane victims and reporters, telling them to "have a good time" and that they were a "good crowd."

Trump said in a meeting with officials working on the response to Hurricane Maria that the number of deaths, which reached over 3,000, as a result of the deadly storm were far lower than those of a "real catastrophe," like Hurricane Katrina which devastated Louisiana in 2005 and killed about 1,800 people. Hurricane Maria was the deadliest natural disaster in the US in over a century.

Despite criticism, Trump called his efforts in response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico an "incredible, unsung success" and "one of the best jobs that has ever been done."

Comments / 9

Steven Summers
21h ago

by bungling do mean putting pallets of drinking water out of reach of the ones who needed it most?.....no, that would be Puerto Rico's corrupt Trump hating political leaders.

Reply
7
John Wood
3h ago

Isn't it convenient that they left the part out where the democrat Puerto Rican politicians stole warehouses of aid from the people !

Reply
2
Related
Business Insider

Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says

A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#New York Times#The Washington Post
Business Insider

Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe his one-time Attorney Jeff Sessions, book says

Trump referred to Jeff Sessions as the "the first mentally retarded attorney general" in history, per a new book. The former president's frustrations stemmed from Sessions' recusal from DOJ's Russia investigation. Trump has a history of ableism, including mocking a disabled reporter during his 2016 campaign. Former President Donald Trump...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say

Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

651K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy