17 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Apple TV+ In October
By Matthew Huff
BuzzFeed
2 days ago
ICYMI Apple TV+ became the first streaming platform to win Best Picture at the Oscars, which was taken home last year by CODA . The new streamer has less than 50 original films under their belt, but there is still plenty to enjoy!
The streaming service may still be small (it only launched in November of 2019), but it's been consistently turning out quality content including plenty of buzzy films with big name actors and directors. Of course, there is CODA , the story of a hearing daughter in a deaf family, which was nominated for three Oscars in 2022 and won all three. There's The Greatest Beer Run Ever , a Zac Efron-helmed Vietnam War film, which your dad will certainly love. They've even got the filmed version of Come from Away , a seven-time Tony-nominated Broadway show about planes that were rerouted to Newfoundland, Canada after 9/11.
Apple TV+ has been gradually carving out a name for itself in the musical documentary space. Beastie Boys Story and Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You debuted on the platform early, but Billie Eilish, The Velvet Underground, and Louis Armstrong have all been subjects of critically acclaimed docs more recently. Plus, Selena Gomez's documentary comes out in November.
The streamer also has the rights to all of the old Peanut specials, and have been putting out several of their own originals. Not to mention, there are Mariah Carey Christmas specials to watch during the holidays. And, if you love Tom Hanks (and who doesn't) there are two great performances from America's dad in Greyhound and Finch .
If you want to know my faves (you do), here are my three favorite films currently on the platform:
1. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry : IMHO this is one of the best pop star documentaries we have, and it's fun to watch Billie have no idea who Orlando Bloom is.
2. The Tragedy of Macbeth : Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are two of the greatest living actors. Watching them tear up some Shakespeare is a treat.
3. On the Rocks : Sofia Coppola's father/daughter romp around New York starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray is fun, funny, and fundamentally heartwarming.
Plus, this month, there is a brand new Louis Armstrong documentary and Raymond and Ray , a Ewan McGregor/Ethan Hawke dramedy where they play brothers.
New This Month:
1. Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues (2022)
2. Raymond and Ray (2022)
What to Watch:
3. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021)
4. Boys State (2020)
5. Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)
6. CODA (2021)
7. Come From Away (2021)
8. Finch (2021)
9. The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022)
10. Greyhound (2020)
11. On the Rocks (2020)
12. Peanuts Specials
13. Sidney (2022)
14. Swan Song (2021)
15. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
16. The Velvet Underground (2021)
17. Wolfwalkers (2020)
