ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

17 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Apple TV+ In October

By Matthew Huff
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aICIo_0iM2Qe3U00

ICYMI Apple TV+ became the first streaming platform to win Best Picture at the Oscars, which was taken home last year by CODA . The new streamer has less than 50 original films under their belt, but there is still plenty to enjoy!

Apple TV+ / Via giphy.com

The streaming service may still be small (it only launched in November of 2019), but it's been consistently turning out quality content including plenty of buzzy films with big name actors and directors. Of course, there is CODA , the story of a hearing daughter in a deaf family, which was nominated for three Oscars in 2022 and won all three. There's The Greatest Beer Run Ever , a Zac Efron-helmed Vietnam War film, which your dad will certainly love. They've even got the filmed version of Come from Away , a seven-time Tony-nominated Broadway show about planes that were rerouted to Newfoundland, Canada after 9/11.

But that's not all Apple TV+ has to offer.

Apple TV+ / Via giphy.com

Apple TV+ has been gradually carving out a name for itself in the musical documentary space. Beastie Boys Story and Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You debuted on the platform early, but Billie Eilish, The Velvet Underground, and Louis Armstrong have all been subjects of critically acclaimed docs more recently. Plus, Selena Gomez's documentary comes out in November.

The streamer also has the rights to all of the old Peanut specials, and have been putting out several of their own originals. Not to mention, there are Mariah Carey Christmas specials to watch during the holidays. And, if you love Tom Hanks (and who doesn't) there are two great performances from America's dad in Greyhound and Finch .

If you want to know my faves (you do), here are my three favorite films currently on the platform:

Apple TV+ / Via giphy.com

1. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry : IMHO this is one of the best pop star documentaries we have, and it's fun to watch Billie have no idea who Orlando Bloom is.

2. The Tragedy of Macbeth : Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are two of the greatest living actors. Watching them tear up some Shakespeare is a treat.

3. On the Rocks : Sofia Coppola's father/daughter romp around New York starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray is fun, funny, and fundamentally heartwarming.

Plus, this month, there is a brand new Louis Armstrong documentary and Raymond and Ray , a Ewan McGregor/Ethan Hawke dramedy where they play brothers.

New This Month:

1. Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbBhu_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Sacha Jenkins

Genre: Documentary

Rating: R

Runtime: 1hr 47m

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

You probably didn't know this (I certainly didn't), but iconic singer/trumpet player/perhaps the world's most notable jazz figure, Louis Armstrong meticulously recorded his musings (musical and otherwise) on tapes. During the making of this beautiful black-and-white film, documentarian Sacha Jenkins was given access to hundred of hours of Armstrong's recordings. The result is both a masterful catalogue of the historic life and career of the gravely voiced trumpeter, but also a reframing of the man, his music, and what made him tick. Obviously a must-watch for any jazz lover, but to dive into the psyche of such a legend is revelatory even for those (like me) who don't know the difference between a tuba and a trombone.

Watch it on Apple TV+ starting October 28.

Apple TV+

2. Raymond and Ray (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsCve_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Rodrigo Garcia

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke, Maribel Verdú, and Sophie Okonedo

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1h 40m

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

So, you and your brother hate your dad. You haven't spoken to him in years. BUT you get the news that he died and has stipulated in his will that you and your brother dig his grave. And of course, while you dig said grave, you learn about him, his secret life, and, inevitably, yourself. This is the premise of Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke's new dramedy. While not the most profound movie you've ever seen, it's an entertaining adventure with two stars in the driver's seat. Not too serious, not too light, Goldilocks would say it's "just right."

Watch it on Apple TV+ starting October 21.

AppleTV+

What to Watch:

3. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtmNk_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: R. J. Cutler

Cast: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Maggie Baird, and Patrick O'Connell

Genre: Music Documentary

Rating: R

Runtime: 2h 20m

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% (Critics) 95% (Audience)

Newly minted Oscar winner Billie Eilish is a once-in-a-generation talent. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? did the unthinkable, winning Grammys for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, while Eilish also snagged Best New Artist. This is a feat done only once before in history (by Christopher Cross and this song ). And whether by chance or magic or extremely gifted foresight, Eilish's journey from relative obscurity to success was recorded in this documentary. Follow Eilish, her talented brother and collaborator Finneas, and their family as she takes the world by storm. And you get the bonus of listening to her music while you watch.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

4. Boys State (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLOQJ_0iM2Qe3U00

Directors: Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine

Genre: Documentary

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1h 49m

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% (Critics) 89% (Audience)

Ah, government camp! That joyous time in every teenager's life where they get to visit the state capital and pretend to make new laws. And while the unhinged government camp I was sent to was in the news for some questionable opinions , the Boys/Girls State at the heart of this charming documentary seems to actually be training the youth of America in the ways democracy works. Boys State follows a group of Texas high schoolers as they attend the camp and struggle to form parties, choose leaders, and make laws just as their adult counterparts would. On one hand, it is unnerving to see how strong political divides are implanted even at such a young age, but at the same time, the absorbing film also provides some reason for hope in a new generation learning to maturely enter the political system rather than destroy it.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

5. Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N161x_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Cooper Raiff

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Raúl Castillo, Odeya Rush, Brad Garrett, and Leslie Mann

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1h 47m

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% (Critics) 61% (Audience)

The post-college period of a person's life is often terrifying. After years of knowing exactly what to do and what is expected of you (show up to class, dissect a frog, go to prom, don't get arrested at a college frat party), you are now completely free to do as you please. In Cooper Raiff's new comedy (which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in), we find Andrew (Raiff) adrift after graduation, working in the mall food court, attending Bar Mitzvahs with his younger brother, and at odds with his mom's new husband. But just as Raiff managed to find incredible poignancy in the arrival at college in his debut film Shithouse , he does so again here. It was the feel-good comedy hit out of Sundance, includes my favorite Dakota Johnson performance to date, and will have you laugh-crying by the end. After Apple's success with CODA last year, could this be another charming Oscar play? Only time will tell, but I wouldn't mind doing the Cha Cha Slide with the cast post-Oscar win.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

6. CODA (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DirZH_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Sian Heder

Cast: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin

Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy/Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1h 51m

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% (Critics) 90% (Audience)

ALL HAIL the 2022 Best Picture Winner! “CODA” is an acronym meaning "child of deaf adults," and in this Oscar-winning film, Emilia Jones plays Ruby, the only hearing member in a deaf family. As Ruby nears the end of high school and begins to entertain dreams of going to college for music, she comes up against her parents, who rely heavily on her as a translator and don't understand her love of music. The family drama then follows the New England clan of fishermen as they butt heads searching for a way to move forward with their lives. The film won three Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay for writer and director Sian Heder and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. If you aren't crying by the end, I'll buy you a whole tub of mackerel.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

7. Come From Away (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKDde_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Christopher Ashley

Cast: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, and Sharon Wheatley

Genre: Filmed Stage Musical

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 1h 46m

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% (Critics) 97% (Audience)

In the immediate wake of the September 11 attacks, hundreds of planes were grounded unexpectedly out of fear of another hijacking. And with New York airports closed, many of the flights destined for the Big Apple were rerouted to * checks notes * Gander, Newfoundland. This Tony-winning musical tells the story of the 38 planes that were grounded in Gander for several days, focusing on both the terrified visitors as well as the locals forced to feed and house the influx of travelers. As with Hamilton , this is a recording from the original Broadway run and not a movie version. So, if you're still a bit squeamish about entering a packed auditorium or if you just live nowhere near New York City, now is your chance to witness some topnotch live theater from the comfort of your couch and without enduring the intermission bathroom lines.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Sarah Shatz / Apple TV+

8. Finch (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41R2ow_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Miguel Sapochnik

Cast: Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones

Genre: Post-apocalyptic Survival Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1h 55m

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% (Critics) 66% (Audience)

Finch is primarily a movie about Tom Hanks being a really great dog dad. So, if you love dogs and Hanks and feeling good in a Ted Lasso kind of way, then this movie is for you. After the world has been poisoned by radiation and the United States turned into a Dune -like desert wasteland, Hank's Finch, an inventor, and his dog must go it alone. With the threat of a massive sandstorm bearing down on St. Louis and a newly created AI robot named Jeff in tow, Finch decides to journey across the country in his souped-up RV to find a safe haven in San Francisco. Yes, you've seen this premise before in the likes of I Am Legend and The Book of Eli , but I don't think I've ever felt so cheerful after watching a post-apocalyptic film.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Karen Kuehn / Apple TV+

9. The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmV1u_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Peter Farrelly

Cast: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Kyle Allen, Will Ropp, Matt Cook, and Bill Murray

Genre: War/Action/Comedy/Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 2h 6m

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

How far would you go to crack open a cold one with your besties? Would you travel to the battle-ravaged regions of Vietnam during the height of the Vietnam War? While I most certainly would not, John "Chickie" Donohue actually did back in 1967. In Peter Farrelly's follow up to the controversial Best Picture winner Green Book , Zac Efron stars as Chickie, who in an attempt to boost the morale of his friends from NYC, flew to Vietnam for a four-month-long beer run. With Farrelly's last film snagging so many awards, all eyes are on his followup which is calibrated for a similar based-on-a-true-story, feel-good-dramedy tone. Also, Bill Murray shows up briefly with a thick New York accent. How could you not love that?

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Golf Thanaporn/Apple TV+

10. Greyhound (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOhka_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Aaron Schneider

Cast: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue

Genre: War Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1h 31m

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% (Critics) 75% (Audience)

Calling all dads! Have I got the movie for you. It's Tom Hanks. As a commander in the Navy. On a battleship. During World War II. Fighting against the Nazis. Who are on submarines. This Oscar-nominated film is a tight 91 minutes of action as Hanks does everything he can to keep his fleet intact as they cross the treacherous waters of the Atlantic. If you are sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon with your parents and need something to throw on to entertain the whole family, this just might be your best bet. I mean, come on. It's Tom Hanks! How can you not love a T. Hanks movie?

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

11. On the Rocks (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HppP_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, and Jenny Slate

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1h 36m

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% (Critics) 50% (Audience)

No one does odd-couple drinking in hotels quite like Sofia Coppola, and her latest film is another welcome addition to her oeuvre. Bill Murray and Rashida Jones star as a semi-estranged father-daughter duo who have reconnected to investigate whether or not Jones' husband is cheating on her. Murray's character is an expert on the topic, as he has been a participant in multiple affairs. The pair traverse New York City in Murray's roadster, stopping at cozy bars along the way as they discuss Jones' life and their rocky relationship. Funny, melancholy, and sincere, the film provides all of the Coppola wonder with a side of French 75s.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

JoJo Whilden / A24 / Apple TV+

12. Peanuts Specials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hWNf_0iM2Qe3U00

In a boon for iPhone and Mac users everywhere, Apple has recently entered into a deal with Peanuts Worldwide, which means that Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Sally, Pig-Pen, and the gang are all at home on Apple TV+. Watch all your favorite Peanuts specials like It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas on the streamer. You'll find the true meaning of the holidays and will also have that song Schroeder plays on the piano stuck in your head for DAYS.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

13. Sidney (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpaeB_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Reginald Hudlin

Genre: Documentary

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1h 51m

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% (Critics) 86% (Audience)

In the pantheon of Hollywood greats, there are few as tremendously talented and consistently groundbreaking as SIR Sidney Poitier. Not only was he the first Black man to win an Academy Award (for Lilies of the Field ), but he relentlessly pushed for Black representation onscreen, taking meaty, complicated, lead roles in Hollywood blockbusters at a time when non-white actors were often relegated to stereotypical bit roles. This documentary is a tribute to the In the Heat of the Night actor following his death earlier this year. Oprah Winfrey produced and was interviewed for the documentary which celebrates his life and the many trailblazing moments in his storied career. And the impressive lineup of talking heads from the industry's highest echelon including Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, and Spike Lee speaks to what a powerful force Poitier was. The doc also includes footage from Sidney Poitier himself that was filmed before his passing, and will be a threat in the Best Documentary Feature race later this year.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

14. Swan Song (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlCRz_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Benjamin Cleary

Cast: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Glenn Close

Genre: Drama/Science Fiction/Romance

Rating: R

Runtime: 1h 52m

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% (Critics) 77% (Audience)

At the heart of this drama lies a question: Would you allow a clone to take your place in life in order to avoid causing your loved ones pain? Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's Cameron must answer this for himself in this futuristic philosophical drama. When he is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he consults a doctor (played by Glenn Close) who offers to create him a perfect clone to slot into his life, allowing him to die without his family grieving. The film is essentially a musing on this moral quandary as we retrace Cameron's life with his wife, Poppy (Naomie Harris), and watch him interact with the two versions of Awkwafina's Kate. Less sci-fi and more quiet meditation on the human existence, the film is a somber affair showcasing the acting talents of its many stars.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

15. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGBX4_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Joel Coen

Cast: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, and Kathryn Hunter

Genre: Shakespearean Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1h 45m

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% (Critics) 75% (Audience)

If you're a recovering English major, a Shakespeare buff, or were obsessed with the 2021 Oscar race , then you need to watch this latest adaptation of "the Scottish Play" (because we shan't say the name). Denzel Washington plays the regicidal lead, with the role of his wife going to last year's Best Actress winner, Frances McDormand. The film has been a pet project of McDormand and her husband, Joel Coen, for quite some time, and the pair have created a minimalistic black-and-white rendition that is captivating and haunting. Kathryn Hunter gives an especially memorable performance as the Three Witches, using her skills as a contortionist to spookily embody the Weird Sisters. High school English classes all across the country are rejoicing that they'll have this version to watch in the future.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Alison Rosa / Apple TV+

16. The Velvet Underground (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzLXU_0iM2Qe3U00

Director: Todd Haynes

Genre: Music Documentary

Rating: R

Runtime: 2h 1m

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% (Critics) 80% (Audience)

I will freely admit that my taste in and knowledge of music are embarrassingly bad. It therefore came as no surprise to me that I had never even heard of a massively influential alternative-rock band from the '60s called the Velvet Underground. But thanks to this ably constructed documentary from Todd Haynes ( Carol ), I am now much more knowledgeable on the subject. The band began as a multidisciplinary cohort working with Andy Warhol and slowly morphed into an improvisation-heavy rock group known the world over. If you are a music buff or are simply someone (like me) who is tired of sounding dumb at dinner parties when they ask questions like, "Who is Lou Reed?" then this is the doc for you.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

17. Wolfwalkers (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219lI9_0iM2Qe3U00

Directors: Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart

Cast: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittacker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, and Maria Doyle Kennedy

Genre: Animation/Fantasy/Adventure

Rating: PG

Runtime: 1h 43m

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% (Critics) 98% (Audience)

Guess what? Apparently, there is a bit of old Irish folklore that says there is a race of people who have spirits that turn into wolves and roam around while they sleep. Pretty badass, if you ask me. These wolfwalkers are the focus of this exquisite Oscar-nominated animated film from Cartoon Saloon, the groundbreaking team behind The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea . Robyn is a young hunter whose community is trying to rid the world of wolves. She meets Mebh, who — spoiler alert — is a wolfwalker. DUN DUN DUN, we have drama as the two friends try to overcome their differences and bring their communities together. A heartwarming watch for the whole family (even if they are part wolf).

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

We hope you love the shows and movies we recommend! Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of revenue or other compensation from the links on this page. Oh, and FYI: Platform, prices, and other availability details are accurate as of time of posting.

Sign up for Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month , or try out a 7-day trial for free .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvxth_0iM2Qe3U00

Get your heart pumping with Fall , a new thriller that will take you to terrifying heights. Watch it on demand right now , and on DVD/Blu-ray on October 18.

Lionsgate

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Robyn
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Oprah Winfrey
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no show on the list of Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#A Charlie Brown Christmas#The Big Apple#Icymi Apple Tv#Oscars#Coda#The Velvet Underground
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tarzan’ to Swing Again as Sony Picks Up Movie Rights (Exclusive)

Tarzan, the classic pulp hero created by Edgar Rice Buroughs, may be heading to the screen once again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the character from Burroughs’ estate, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., and is seeking to do a “total reinvention” of the character and intellectual property.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Lara, Star of 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,' Dies in Plane Crash at 58Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in JuneAnimation Vets Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Ink First-Look Deal With Twentieth Century Fox No writer, filmmaker, or producer are attached as the studio looks for a top-down re-imagining...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 30

You have to hand it to the royals: They make for good TV. The German historical drama The Empress, about Empress Elisabeth of Austria, has already dethroned most of Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows on the way to the No. 2 spot on the list. It should tide you over until The Crown returns in November. There's also a new addition to the rankings over on the movies side, where the 2020 thriller Inheritance, starring Lily Collins, joins the list at No. 6. It's still no match for Blonde, though.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series almost broke a major Stranger Things 4 record

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came very close to stealing one of Stranger Things season 4's crowns, according to new Netflix data. Per the streaming giant's latest round-up of its Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab), the deeply disturbing drama series amassed nearly 300 million hours viewed in its second week on Netflix. That makes it the second most-watched English language original series, across a seven day period, in Netflix history. Stranger Things season 4 is the only English language show that performed better in a single week.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry the “Knives Out” sequel for an exclusive one-week run beginning Nov. 23, one month before it begins streaming on Dec. 23. Up until now, those chains have largely refused to program Netflix releases. But as theatrical windows have shortened from three months to frequently closer to 45 days, and streaming-only releases have sometimes lacked the buzz generated by moviegoing, Netflix and the chains finally found common ground. The deal stops short of a full theatrical release window for “Glass Onion,” which premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. A wide release typically plays in more than 3,000 theaters in North America, but Johnson’s film will play in about 600 domestic theaters in addition to an international rollout.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Luckiest Girl Alive review – Mila Kunis runs out of luck in flat Netflix drama

The book cover for Luckiest Girl Alive, Jessica Knoll’s bestselling 2015 debut novel about a woman’s seemingly perfect life corroded by past trauma, features large, blaring font over a cheap-looking black rose – a symbol of rebirth rendered tacky, a bit emo. It’s of the time for a mid-2010s literary hit, but also seems to anticipate the 2022 Netflix adaptation, which wrings the novel of its caustic wit and serrated observations of New York careerists into a hollow, unearned empowerment anthem.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy