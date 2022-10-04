If the Governor of Texas didn't do this, would the people of Chicago, New York City, Washington D.C. ... even know that in the past 10 months that over 2 million Illegal Immigrants have flooded into the US across the Southern Border, the largest number ever. I know that quite conveniently our Liberal MSM here in Chicago had basically forgotten about illegal immigration. I guess reporting on that would probably not help Democrats in the midterms huh? As a person who believes that if such illegal immigration goes unchecked, as it currently has, will result in real issues, I am okay with this drastic step of forcing the rest of the country to be made aware of the scope of what is happening.
stopped taking them stinkfoot we have no room for these evil people send them back to Texas and Wisconsin Delaware Florida Hawaii California. vice president house send them to Georgia and George Soros house in Australia that's where he lives at . we have nothing for them being here .
Yeah and coming in getting city job as well, while the brothers out here trying to get a good city job but can’t, because of their backgrounds.
