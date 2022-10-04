ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat McCarthy
2d ago

If the Governor of Texas didn't do this, would the people of Chicago, New York City, Washington D.C. ... even know that in the past 10 months that over 2 million Illegal Immigrants have flooded into the US across the Southern Border, the largest number ever. I know that quite conveniently our Liberal MSM here in Chicago had basically forgotten about illegal immigration. I guess reporting on that would probably not help Democrats in the midterms huh? As a person who believes that if such illegal immigration goes unchecked, as it currently has, will result in real issues, I am okay with this drastic step of forcing the rest of the country to be made aware of the scope of what is happening.

Therese Szeniawski
2d ago

stopped taking them stinkfoot we have no room for these evil people send them back to Texas and Wisconsin Delaware Florida Hawaii California. vice president house send them to Georgia and George Soros house in Australia that's where he lives at . we have nothing for them being here .

Gods of the pyramids
2d ago

Yeah and coming in getting city job as well, while the brothers out here trying to get a good city job but can’t, because of their backgrounds.

Austin Weekly News

Austin church welcomes migrants bused from border states

On Wednesday afternoon, a room inside of the Revive Center, the nonprofit arm of Grace and Peace Church, 1856 N. Leclaire Ave. in Austin, hummed with activity. Volunteers organized large boxes food and coordinated showers, among other duties. Since August, the church and its nonprofit have welcomed dozens of asylum-seekers...
Fox 32 Chicago

Cook County woman gets two weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack

CHICAGO - A Brazilian citizen who lives in Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.
Reason.com

Chicago's Red Light Cameras Keep Fueling Corruption Scandals

Yet another public official in the Chicago area has been accused of corruption in connection with the implementation and operation of revenue-generating red-light cameras. Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) was indicted in September on federal charges of bribery and lying to the FBI. He's accused of accepting $5,000 and the promise of a job for an associate from a person connected to SafeSpeed, a red-light camera company. In exchange, Jones allegedly promised to exclude SafeSpeed from parts of a proposed state bill from 2019 that called for a state study of automated traffic enforcement systems like red-light cameras.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Public Schools head discusses concerns with test scores, student meals

CHICAGO (CBS) – He's been the CEO of Chicago Public Schools for just over a year.Pedro Martinez sat down with CBS 2's Chris Tye to talk pandemic lessons, very low test scores and cafeteria food, an unexpected hot button topic.When the reading and math test scores came in last year, it was a gut punch to teachers Martinez said.Only 21% of CPS kids met or exceeded English standards. In math, the number was 16%.In Black and brown communities, it's way worse.Martinez said there is evidence this is a building year, and it starts with getting teachers to stay on the...
The Center Square

Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force meets for the first time

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time virtually on Tuesday to address crime throughout the state. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, co-chairs the task force with state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria. The task force includes Illinois police officials and Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority members.
CBS Chicago

Latino Leadership Council calls on Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia to run for mayor in 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Run, Chuy, run!" – that is the message from the Latino Leadership Council to U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois) as Chicago's mayoral race heats up.Following a meeting Tuesday, the leadership council is calling on the 4th District congressman to throw his hat in the ring before the February 2023 mayoral election.The council cited limited growth for Latino wards in the city's recent political remap, and Garcia's track record for building "broad coalitions" as two of the reasons they believe he is needed in this race.If Garcia did run, he would almost certainly become the instant favorite to...
CBS Chicago

Protesters stage 'tent city' inside Chicago City Hall, demanding more resources for the homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was delivering her budget address, protesters gathered inside City Hall demanding more money to fight homelessness.Activists staged a "tent city" in the lobby of City Hall. The group said Mayor Lightfoot's plan to use federal dollars to address homelessness won't work in the long run."The solution is housing people. The solution is creating more homes. The solution is helping to prevent more homelessness and dedicating even more funds to do so," said 49th Ward Alderman Maria Hadden.The group is calling on the city to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end property sales, using that money to invest in affordable housing and services for the homeless.
