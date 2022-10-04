CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was delivering her budget address, protesters gathered inside City Hall demanding more money to fight homelessness.Activists staged a "tent city" in the lobby of City Hall. The group said Mayor Lightfoot's plan to use federal dollars to address homelessness won't work in the long run."The solution is housing people. The solution is creating more homes. The solution is helping to prevent more homelessness and dedicating even more funds to do so," said 49th Ward Alderman Maria Hadden.The group is calling on the city to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end property sales, using that money to invest in affordable housing and services for the homeless.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO