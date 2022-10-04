Read full article on original website
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse on the trail. Only the very best designs and most durable construction remain by the time hikers reach the terminus. We asked five Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, most of whom have completed the journey, what their favorite piece of equipment was at the end of the day. And while some are more obvious—like a tent that houses you through months of rain and wind—others are more sentimental, like a faithful spork.
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail
Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire's White Mountains, so he didn't yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he'd recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he'd had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He'd even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
10 New Ski Town Hotels to Check Into This Winter
Make this the winter you stay somewhere different. New hotels have opened up in ski towns across the country, offering rooms close to the slopes for a range of budgets. Whether you want to bunk up for under $50 a night or splurge on a fancy pad with a personal concierge, we've got 10 new skier-approved hotels that have us excited to book a trip.
BBC
Hilaree Nelson: US mountaineer missing after 'skiing into crevasse'
Rescuers in Nepal are searching for the famed US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson after she went missing on the world's eighth tallest mountain. Ms Nelson reportedly fell into a deep crevasse during a ski descent on Monday. The North Face-sponsored athlete had earlier reached the summit of Mount Manaslu in Nepal...
Bear Chases Elk Around The Thermal Pools At Yellowstone National Park
If Yellowstone isn’t on the bucket list, put it on there ASAP. The place is absolutely incredible. Between the stunning natural beauty and the up close encounters with wildlife, you’re guaranteed to see something amazing. For these parkgoers, they got a front row seat to herd of elk...
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
Drone footage from New Hampshire, Colorado, Vermont and Utah shows breathtaking hues ranging from purple to yellow breaking out across the country as fall officially moves in
Less than two weeks into fall, nature is already revealing incredible colors and foliage linked to the season. Recent drone footage shows that autumn has officially arrived across the United States, and has brought along with it some magnificent hues. The first video, taken by John Rowe for Storyful, shows...
Tourists Risk Getting Attacked by Big Black Bear at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO
Tourists at Yellowstone National Park risked getting mauled by a black bear after a large group of them blocked the road and crowded near the animal. The video below depicts a bear walking across a two-lane road in the park. The traffic is backed because of the amount of tourists who left the cars to get a closer look at the bear.
activenorcal.com
Nature Notes: A Fascinating Look at the Snow Plant of Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park is full of nature’s marvels. From world-famous rock formations to scary wildlife standoffs, the park is one of the premier destinations in the United States for people to see the wilderness up close and personal. Even the plants are fascinating and beautiful and there’s one that’s a favorite among the park’s rangers.
thetrek.co
Congratulations to these 2022 Appalachian Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 10
Just look at all these incredible hikers! These folks recently completed their Appalachian Trail thru-hike. They summited peaks, hiked through rainstorms, and overcame every challenge the trail threw out them. Their accomplishment deserves to be celebrate and we’re stoked to highlight their victory here. Time to show off those calves and revel in this moment. Y’all earned it!
Rescuers Fly Red Wolf from N.C. to N.Y. to Help the Less than 20 Red Wolves Left in the Wild
Sage the red wolf is settling into the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) in South Salem, New York, before moving into an enclosure with her new mate Jaques Pilots to the Rescue flew a precious passenger to her new home in September. On Sept. 19, the nonprofit, which helps rescues and shelters transport at-risk animals to new homes, partnered with the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) in South Salem, New York, to transport a red wolf named Sage. The Species Survival Plan in place for red wolves identified Sage,...
americasstateparks.org
Acadia National Park
While Acadia National Park is not the biggest national park going around, it still incorporates some 50,000 spectacular acres. Stretching along 60 miles of Maine’s breathtaking Atlantic Coastline, it features 78 miles of scenic and carriage roads, as well as over 150 miles of hiking trails. Much of which will take you to stunning landscapes like the Isle au Haut, Schoodic Peninsula and Mount Desert Island, where most of the park is situated.
