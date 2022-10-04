Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 DAYS AGO