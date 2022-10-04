Betty Albin Toland of Taft, Texas passed away September 30, 2022, at the age of 99. Betty was born July 17, 1923, in Taft to Nan Brooks Albin and John William Albin. She graduated from Taft High School and attended Incarnate Word University and Texas Tech University on music scholarships. Music was always a very important part of her life. She played her flute in community orchestras and was the choir director for the First Methodist Church in Taft for many years. She shared her beautiful voice in song at many special occasions.

