Ramiro O. Rodriguez
Woodsboro - Ramiro O. Rodriguez, 54, passed away September 18, 2022. He was born October 13,1967 in Sinton, Texas to Bernardo and Maria Lopez Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife Maria Arriaga Rodriguez of Woodsboro; sons Ramiro Rodriguez, Jr., Richard Rodriguez and Ryan Rodriguez all of Woodsboro; daughter Christine Rodriguez of Refugio; brothers Hector Rodriguez of Taft, Texas and Ruben Rodriguez of Georgia; sisters Noemi Flores of Woodsboro, Vangie Garcia of Corpus Christi, Carmen Espino of Georgia, Mary Lou Garcia of Georgia, Susie Garcia of Georgia and 5 grandchildren.
Betty Hencerling
Betty Hencerling, 82, of Goliad, passed from this earth on October 1, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and service, Saturday, October 8 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market Street. Goliad, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Jesse Lynn Arms
Jesse Lynn Arms passed away on September 29, 2022 at the age of 58. Jesse was born January 13, 1964 in Beeville, Texas to Sydney Aline McMahon and Charles Arms. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Wallace “Willie” Arms. Left behind to cherish...
Betty Albin Toland
Betty Albin Toland of Taft, Texas passed away September 30, 2022, at the age of 99. Betty was born July 17, 1923, in Taft to Nan Brooks Albin and John William Albin. She graduated from Taft High School and attended Incarnate Word University and Texas Tech University on music scholarships. Music was always a very important part of her life. She played her flute in community orchestras and was the choir director for the First Methodist Church in Taft for many years. She shared her beautiful voice in song at many special occasions.
Viggo Kohler Gruy
Viggo Kohler Gruy passed away peacefully in his Beeville home on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022, at the age of 98, surrounded with love. Born on October 30, 1923 in Beeville, Texas, Viggo was the son of Joseph Gruy and Lucile Kohler Gruy. He was preceded in death...
Juanita “Janie” Lira Gomez
ODEM - With sad hearts we announce the passing of Juanita “Janie” Lira Gomez, She went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was 75 years old. Nene, Mom, Grammy was a lifelong resident of Odem, TX and wore Odem Owl...
Cuero rolls past Trojans 83-28
The Cuero Gobblers rolled up 744 yards of offense and finished with 34 fourth-quarter points in an 82-38 non-district victory over the Beeville Trojans in Cuero on Sept. 23. The contest was close at halftime with the Gobblers holding a 28-21 lead. But Cuero outscored the Trojans 54-7 in the second half.
