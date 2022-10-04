Read full article on original website
MLB sets times for Rays - Guardians wild card series
The Guardians and Rays will be play afternoon baseball in the wild card series at Progressive Field this weekend. Game 1 and 2 are set for 12:07 pm, Friday and Saturday and game 3, if necessary is 4:07 pm Sunday. The Guardians won four of the six games played during...
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award
Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
Guardians beat Royals, 5-3; Cal Quantrill extends winning streak to 11 games
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
Scoreboard roundup --10/5/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:. Toronto 125 Boston 119 (OT) Phoenix 112, LA Lakers 110 (OT) Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Brewers fan goes all out for foul ball on final day of MLB regular season
A fan at American Family Field did everything he could to reach a foul ball during the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Reds lose 100 games for 1st time since ’82
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by the 1982 team that went 61-101. The Reds […]
Jose Ramirez and the young Guardians are ready for the wild card Rays
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jose Ramirez doesn’t think his seven-year $141 million contract made much of a difference with the way he or the Guardians played this season. Others disagree, but as of right now it doesn’t matter. The Guardians, champions of the AL Central, open a best-of-three wild card series against the Rays on Friday at 12:07 p.m. at Progressive Field.
An early look ahead to the 2023 Chicago Cubs schedule
Opening Day is merely 175 days away – why wait to preview next season?. Whether you are feeling sad or relieved the Chicago Cubs 2022 campaign has come to an end, the year’s metaphorical book has closed and we are on to bigger and better things (hopefully). The season ended on Wednesday with a lopsided victory over the Cincinnati Reds, giving the Cubbies a final record of 74-88, good enough for a third-place finish in the NL Central.
UVA Women's Soccer Stonewalled in Frustrating Loss to No. 3 Florida State
The Cavaliers outshot the Seminoles 21-6, but couldn't break through as UVA fell to FSU 1-0 on Thursday night
Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
