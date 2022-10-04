ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Donald Trump Reacts To The Herschel Walker, Abortion Report

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting former NFL star running back Herschel Walker got a woman pregnant in 2009 and paid for her abortion. In the days since the report emerged, former President Donald Trump came to Walker's defense. Trump issued a statement saying Walker is "being slandered" by the "Fake News Media" and that the allegations are not true.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
WRBL News 3

Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours.  The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage.  Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Republican#Abortion Issues#U S Senate#Reuters#Democratic#The Daily Beast#Democrats
NBC News

Abortion allegation rocks Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The National Archives asked for missing documents from Trump back in May 2021. ... A USA Today/Suffolk poll has Democrat John Fetterman up over Mehmet Oz, 46%-40% among likely voters in Pennsylvania Senate. ... A Mason-Dixon poll finds GOP Sen. Marco Rubio ahead 47%-41% among likely voters in Florida Senate. ... GOP candidates Doug Mastriano, Don Bolduc and Blake Masters begin to spend more over the airwaves. … And it’s exactly five weeks until Election Day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

John Fetterman and Dr Oz: Inside the nastiest and potentially most important Senate race in the country

A race that could determine control of the Senate, and the direction of the country for at least the next four years, was always going to be fiercely fought. But even in the cut-and-thrust of Trump-era politics, few could have predicted just how bitter the campaign for Pennsylvania’s seat would become.With one month to go until election day, the race between Democrat John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has the dubious honour of becoming the nastiest in the country, and there is little sign that either side is slowing down.In the last week alone, one candidate has been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

MTP NOW Oct. 5 – Biden visits Fla.; OPEC+ cuts gas production; GOP stands by Herschel Walker

President Joe Biden visits Ft. Myers, Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Biden Administration issued concerns of OPEC+’s announcement to cut gas production. Republicans stand by Herschel Walker, Georgia’s GOP Senate nominee, despite reports that he paid for an abortion. Faiz Shakir, Susan Page and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Oct. 5, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy