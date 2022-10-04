Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Reacts To The Herschel Walker, Abortion Report
Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting former NFL star running back Herschel Walker got a woman pregnant in 2009 and paid for her abortion. In the days since the report emerged, former President Donald Trump came to Walker's defense. Trump issued a statement saying Walker is "being slandered" by the "Fake News Media" and that the allegations are not true.
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
Trump-pick Herschel Walker leading in Georgia Senate race against Sen. Warnock: Poll
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is leading his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, by 3 percentage points, according to recent polling from Fox 5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage. The race between Walker and Warnock remains too close to predict, with polls alternating back and forth between which candidate is leading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'
Christian Walker said the Republican U.S. Senate candidate "left us to bang a bunch of women" and "threatened to kill us."
Herschel Walker Son Calls Out Republicans 'Suspicious' of Abortion Response
"Everything has been a lie," Christian Walker said about his father, a U.S. Senate candidate, in a video posted Tuesday.
Who is Christian Walker, Senate candidate Herschel Walker's son?
After the Daily Beast reported in a bombshell story on Monday that Herschel Walker — the self-proclaimed "pro-life" Republican running for the Senate in Georgia — paid for his ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009, his son, Christian Walker, tweeted his way into the headlines. Christian Walker, a conservative social...
WATCH: The View hosts slam GOP support of Herschel Walker after abortion claims
The ladies of The View slammed "shameful" remarks from conservative commentator Dana Loesch on her unwavering support for Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker Wednesday, further criticizing both parties for adopting "win at all costs" electoral strategies. A bombshell Monday report from the Daily Beast alleged that Walker paid for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race
ATLANTA — (AP) — In Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock,...
Will an October surprise matter in Georgia? Walker abortion story a midterm test
Allegations levied at Republican candidate Herschel Walker may not be a fatal blow in Georgia midterm Senate election, observers say.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker was caught in another lie — why the GOP reaction this time is eyeopening
Ever since Herschel Walker announced his candidacy for the Senate last year, his campaign has been a fascinating sociological experiment in what happens when a politician's stated policy positions are constantly contradicted by his actions. This week, we found out that Walker, who has labeled abortion “murder” and called for...
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
NBC News
Abortion allegation rocks Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The National Archives asked for missing documents from Trump back in May 2021. ... A USA Today/Suffolk poll has Democrat John Fetterman up over Mehmet Oz, 46%-40% among likely voters in Pennsylvania Senate. ... A Mason-Dixon poll finds GOP Sen. Marco Rubio ahead 47%-41% among likely voters in Florida Senate. ... GOP candidates Doug Mastriano, Don Bolduc and Blake Masters begin to spend more over the airwaves. … And it’s exactly five weeks until Election Day.
MSNBC
A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker
NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and co-founder of the Lincoln Project Rick Wilson discuss the reports that Herschel Walker’s abortion accuser is in fact the mother of one of his childrenOct. 6, 2022.
John Fetterman and Dr Oz: Inside the nastiest and potentially most important Senate race in the country
A race that could determine control of the Senate, and the direction of the country for at least the next four years, was always going to be fiercely fought. But even in the cut-and-thrust of Trump-era politics, few could have predicted just how bitter the campaign for Pennsylvania’s seat would become.With one month to go until election day, the race between Democrat John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has the dubious honour of becoming the nastiest in the country, and there is little sign that either side is slowing down.In the last week alone, one candidate has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
MTP NOW Oct. 5 – Biden visits Fla.; OPEC+ cuts gas production; GOP stands by Herschel Walker
President Joe Biden visits Ft. Myers, Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Biden Administration issued concerns of OPEC+’s announcement to cut gas production. Republicans stand by Herschel Walker, Georgia’s GOP Senate nominee, despite reports that he paid for an abortion. Faiz Shakir, Susan Page and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Oct. 5, 2022.
Comments / 0