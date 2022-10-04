Read full article on original website
ktxs.com
Fall Festival kicks off for Abilene Christian University students
ABILENE, Texas — As part of a national agriculture event, Abilene Christian University students, along with over 300 colleges participated in the Fall Festival. Students throughout the nation exhibit their agriculture skills and sell their own products. ACU senior Lizzy Sargeant helps her husband run a beekeeper business. On...
ktxs.com
Large fire burns Saint Ann Hospital
ABILENE, Texas — Former Saint Ann Hospital which burned in 2017 fromarson caught fire again Thursday evening. Just after 7 o'clock Thursday evening, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the 1300 block of Cypress St. Although the fire back in 2017 was ruled...
ktxs.com
Construction causing road closures in Abilene on FM 89
ABILENE, Texas — Robertson Drive and Arrowhead Drive at FM 89 in Abilene will be closed today and tomorrow for construction. The roads will be closed so contractors can pave the temporary widening for a phase of construction. A detour route for Robertson drive will be provided, and residents who live on both streets will still be able to access their driveways.
ktxs.com
Recent graffiti frustrates local business owners in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — When driving through Grape and 1st street, recent graffiti can be seen. Those who run businesses near the vandalism say it’s not only disappointing to see, but removing it is expensive. According to Graffiti Hurts, removal can cost $1 to $3 per square foot, depending...
ktxs.com
Yom Kippur begins Tuesday at sundown
ABILENE, Texas — Yom Kippur is known as the day of atonement for Jews and is viewed as the most important and one of the holiest days of the year. The day marks the end of a week of judgement that started on Rosh Hashanah or the head of the Jewish year.
ktxs.com
Fire breaks out at home in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
ktxs.com
27-year-old Abilene man killed in early morning crash
ABILENE, Texas — An early morning crash in north Abilene has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man. According to a press release, Hunter Pendergraft, 27, of Abilene was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup this morning north on N. Judge Ely Blvd when he crossed over two lanes of south bound traffic and into the business parking lot of 1000 N. Judge Ely Blvd, striking a brick wall.
ktxs.com
Anson police chief resigns, leaving some concerns
ABILENE, Texas — Anson police chief Coy Sanchez is out... resigning in the last few weeks. Anson city manager Ervin Campbell said Sanchez resigned for health reasons. While Anson has no chief, Campbell said there is a plan in place with four certified officers on duty. "During the day,...
ktxs.com
Abilene woman sentenced to 180 days in jail for involvement in January 6th Capitol breach
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman has been arrested for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Micki Larson-Olson, 53, of Abilene, was found guilty on September 29th, 2022 for unlawful entry onto public property in the District of Columbia.
ktxs.com
97-year-old woman dies following crash in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A crash in south Abilene has claimed the life of a 97-year-old woman. According to a press release, the Abilene Police Department responded to a business parking lot located in the 2500 block of Barrow Street. Investigation revealed that a 72-year-old woman was attempting to move...
ktxs.com
Brown County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of horse
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was found dead in its pasture. According to a social media post from the police department, the horse was shot several times while grazing in a pasture in the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192, southeast of Bangs.
