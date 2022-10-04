ABILENE, Texas — Robertson Drive and Arrowhead Drive at FM 89 in Abilene will be closed today and tomorrow for construction. The roads will be closed so contractors can pave the temporary widening for a phase of construction. A detour route for Robertson drive will be provided, and residents who live on both streets will still be able to access their driveways.

ABILENE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO