ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

Fall Festival kicks off for Abilene Christian University students

ABILENE, Texas — As part of a national agriculture event, Abilene Christian University students, along with over 300 colleges participated in the Fall Festival. Students throughout the nation exhibit their agriculture skills and sell their own products. ACU senior Lizzy Sargeant helps her husband run a beekeeper business. On...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Large fire burns Saint Ann Hospital

ABILENE, Texas — Former Saint Ann Hospital which burned in 2017 fromarson caught fire again Thursday evening. Just after 7 o'clock Thursday evening, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the 1300 block of Cypress St. Although the fire back in 2017 was ruled...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Construction causing road closures in Abilene on FM 89

ABILENE, Texas — Robertson Drive and Arrowhead Drive at FM 89 in Abilene will be closed today and tomorrow for construction. The roads will be closed so contractors can pave the temporary widening for a phase of construction. A detour route for Robertson drive will be provided, and residents who live on both streets will still be able to access their driveways.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Recent graffiti frustrates local business owners in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — When driving through Grape and 1st street, recent graffiti can be seen. Those who run businesses near the vandalism say it’s not only disappointing to see, but removing it is expensive. According to Graffiti Hurts, removal can cost $1 to $3 per square foot, depending...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Taylor County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
Taylor County, TX
Abilene, TX
Health
ktxs.com

Yom Kippur begins Tuesday at sundown

ABILENE, Texas — Yom Kippur is known as the day of atonement for Jews and is viewed as the most important and one of the holiest days of the year. The day marks the end of a week of judgement that started on Rosh Hashanah or the head of the Jewish year.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Fire breaks out at home in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

27-year-old Abilene man killed in early morning crash

ABILENE, Texas — An early morning crash in north Abilene has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man. According to a press release, Hunter Pendergraft, 27, of Abilene was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup this morning north on N. Judge Ely Blvd when he crossed over two lanes of south bound traffic and into the business parking lot of 1000 N. Judge Ely Blvd, striking a brick wall.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Anson police chief resigns, leaving some concerns

ABILENE, Texas — Anson police chief Coy Sanchez is out... resigning in the last few weeks. Anson city manager Ervin Campbell said Sanchez resigned for health reasons. While Anson has no chief, Campbell said there is a plan in place with four certified officers on duty. "During the day,...
ANSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Flu Season#Just Around The Corner#Immune System#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health#Icu
ktxs.com

97-year-old woman dies following crash in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A crash in south Abilene has claimed the life of a 97-year-old woman. According to a press release, the Abilene Police Department responded to a business parking lot located in the 2500 block of Barrow Street. Investigation revealed that a 72-year-old woman was attempting to move...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Brown County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of horse

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was found dead in its pasture. According to a social media post from the police department, the horse was shot several times while grazing in a pasture in the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192, southeast of Bangs.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy