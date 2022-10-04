ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Havelock, Beaufort celebrate National Night Out

By Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Many cities and towns across Eastern North Carolina celebrated their version of National Night Out back in August. On Tuesday, places like Havelock and Beaufort were in the spotlight.

The night is a chance for local law enforcement to connect with their communities. The first National Night Out was held in August for many places in ENC. Tuesday was a chance for those locations that didn’t have some fun then to do it now.

In Havelock, the 38th National Night Out celebration kicked off with over 50 different organizations participating, including Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Officials said it was the biggest National Night in Havelock they’ve ever had.

Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette said there hasn’t been a National Night Out there since before the coronavirus pandemic, so Tuesday night was going to be special.

“The size agency that we are, we only generally have, you know, three to four police officers on the road at a time, but this is an all-hands event, and it really gives an opportunity for, you know, for folks to see everybody at once,” Burdette said.

