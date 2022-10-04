Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a Mystery
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related Causes
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Jones Cove Road bridge in Sevier County to partially reopen
Repairs to the previously collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County could have the road partially opening as soon as next month.
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
The star of the Thanksgiving feast may be hard to come by this year. Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday. Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
Engine fire destroys semi-truck on I-40 in Knoxville
A trailer truck was reported as a total loss after an engine fire on I-40 West, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
UT students continue camping outside for apartments as Knoxville's occupancy rate climbs above 98%
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It all started Sunday afternoon when students began lining the streets in front of popular downtown apartment complexes. Pitching tents, and lounging in lawn chairs, students showed their determination to secure housing for the 2023-2024 school year. Although the first day isn't for ten months, some...
‘I’ll keep fighting till the end’: Knoxville family still searching for answers in son’s death
The family recently renewed their reward money that is now up to $20,000.
Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
wvlt.tv
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
