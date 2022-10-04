ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires

All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car

The star of the Thanksgiving feast may be hard to come by this year. Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday. Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they've worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest.
BELL COUNTY, KY
Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff's deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

