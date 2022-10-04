Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter

Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11. The regional governor said Friday that more missiles hit the city on Friday along with explosives from Iranian-made drones. He said the Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier were “not a random hit, but a series of missiles aimed at multi-story buildings.” As the war sparked by Russia’s February invasion of its neighbor, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in Russia and Ukraine, and an activist jailed in Russian ally Belarus.

