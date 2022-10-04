ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Early morning carjacking caught on surveillance camera

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qCvb_0iM2N5pr00

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot in a suspected carjacking early Tuesday on the city's southwest side, police say. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

It happened shortly after midnight at the Sunoco gas station in the 2100 block of West Morris Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near South Belmont Avenue.

Provided
“It’s sad but that’s the reality.” Early morning carjacking caught on surveillance camera

Officers found the woman shot and with her vehicle stolen when they arrived. Police say the woman had stopped for gas when two males approached her to steal her 2007 Honda Accord.

At some point during an exchange between her and the suspects, she was shot. The suspects then took off with her car, which has an Indiana plate of TFC246.

IMPD said the woman's condition was stable when she was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

“That is difficult to understand,” Shavonne Phelps said.

WRTV spoke to multiple people on Tuesday outside of the gas station around lunchtime and a number of them had the same reaction.

“It’s sad but that’s the reality,” Sheona Barraza said.

Barraza a mother of two says that she is very protective of her children – especially around the southwest side.

“It just makes me feel like I must be more cautious and more aware of my surroundings,” Barraza said.

TOP STORIES:
People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyrz.org

IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect for his alleged involvement in weekend homicide

IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wyrz.org

After Three Week Manhunt, Detectives Arrest a Suspect for his Alleged Involvement in a September 11th Murder Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the September homicide of 52-year-old Pamela J. Garruto. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to E. 34th Street, and Brouse Avenue on a report of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police investigate S.R. 11 accident involving moped

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a moped and an automobile on S.R. 11 that seriously injured a local man. Officers responded to the accident in the 800 block of South Jonesville Road (State Road 11) at around 8 a.m.
COLUMBUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Sunoco
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told FOX59 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

IMPD calls Carmel SWAT team for person barricaded in vehicle with knife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday night were in the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it contacted Carmel Police Department’s special weapon and tactics team “for additional resources.”
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Security video shows woman being shot during carjacking at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Security video shows a woman being shot Tuesday morning while getting carjacked at a gas station on West Morris Street near Belmont Avenue. The video, obtained by I-Team 8, shows the woman had finished filling up her gas tank around 1 a.m. Tuesday when she was pulled out of her car by one of two men wearing black hoodies.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy