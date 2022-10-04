ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat

By Lucas Smolcic Larson
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Washtenaw County, MI
Elections
Chelsea, MI
Government
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson County, MI
Government
Jackson County, MI
Elections
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
City
Chelsea, MI
bridgemi.com

Big money donors shunning Tudor Dixon, Michigan Republican ticket

LANSING — Speaking to more than 400 listeners during a Sept. 27 call, Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon asked for a prayer. “Elevate our message in supernatural ways,” she told the audience on the prayer call hosted by former Michigan GOP grassroots chair Mark Gurley. “Because we...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers

Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Politics Local#Election Local#Mi Democratic#Northwest Middle School#State#Blackman Leoni Department#Publi
WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge

On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on term limits, abortion rights, voting rights ballot proposals

DETROIT – The three ballot proposals appearing before Michigan voters in November are widely supported across party lines, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that a majority of voters support the three ballot proposals on legislature term limits, voting rights and abortion rights, regardless of party affiliation.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes

In the 2020 presidential election, there were upwards of 150 poll workers in Detroit.  Then came the onslaught of right-wing conspiracy theories and lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – and the baseless claim that heavily Democratic Detroit had played a starring role.  In the wake of these lies, […] The post Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan school districts face lawsuits alleging retaliation, lack of due process

Several Michigan school districts have been sued by parents in recent years, on topics as varied as COVID-19 shutdowns, masking, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some parents and others say they have voiced concerns at school board meetings, only to be met with retaliation by school officials. “Throughout the...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy