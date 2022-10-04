Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat

Read full article on original website
Maurice Imhoff drops out of the race for Michigan House District 46
Maurice Imhoff dropped out of the race to represent Michigan House District 46 Wednesday after allegations of past threats to schools and an alleged assault of a police officer.
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Ann Arbor joins Whitmer’s legal fight against Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has officially joined the legal fight for abortion rights in Michigan. Attorneys for the city and Washtenaw County recently laid out arguments in an amicus brief filed with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging the state’s 1931 abortion ban.
New Michigan Deer Harvesting Reporting Requirements Could Change; Bill on Gov. Whitmer’s Desk
Lansing, MI – Legislation to change a requirement recently added to track deer harvests in Michigan is heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Lenawee County’s State Representative, Bronna Kahle, talked to WLEN News during a 7:40am break about the latest information on the issue…. Rep. Kahle said...
Big money donors shunning Tudor Dixon, Michigan Republican ticket
LANSING — Speaking to more than 400 listeners during a Sept. 27 call, Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon asked for a prayer. “Elevate our message in supernatural ways,” she told the audience on the prayer call hosted by former Michigan GOP grassroots chair Mark Gurley. “Because we...
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on governor, secretary of state, attorney general races -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election. Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just...
Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge
On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
Democrats seek to keep slim majority in Michigan State Board of Trustees election. Here’s who’s running.
EAST LANSING, MI - Democrats seek to hold a 5-3 majority on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. A pair of Republicans seek to draw even on Nov. 8. There are seven candidates running for the two open seats decided by statewide voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on term limits, abortion rights, voting rights ballot proposals
DETROIT – The three ballot proposals appearing before Michigan voters in November are widely supported across party lines, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that a majority of voters support the three ballot proposals on legislature term limits, voting rights and abortion rights, regardless of party affiliation.
Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes
In the 2020 presidential election, there were upwards of 150 poll workers in Detroit. Then came the onslaught of right-wing conspiracy theories and lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – and the baseless claim that heavily Democratic Detroit had played a starring role. In the wake of these lies, […] The post Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Redistricting Commission facing money troubles as new fiscal year starts
Work has continued for the Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission since finalizing the state’s political maps last December, but it appears that money is tight as the new fiscal year begins. A lawyer for the redistricting commission said during a Sept. 29 meeting that a lawsuit could be...
These 10 tax proposals are on the November election ballot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County voters will see requests seeking renewal of or new taxes for local schools, road improvements and the Jackson County Jail when they go to the polls in November. These are the proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Full language of the proposals can...
Yes, It’s Against The Rules For Churches To Have Political Signs in Michigan
We are just a month away from election day in Michigan, and things are getting heated. There are several "big things" that could be sending Michiganders to the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. From the governor's race, to local needs, and a proposition on women's rights: everyone has an opinion on what you should be doing when you get to the ballot box.
Michigan school districts face lawsuits alleging retaliation, lack of due process
Several Michigan school districts have been sued by parents in recent years, on topics as varied as COVID-19 shutdowns, masking, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some parents and others say they have voiced concerns at school board meetings, only to be met with retaliation by school officials. “Throughout the...
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
