yeah it's OK to give aids to people now because there are treatments to keep you from dying. this world is sick and pathetic.
Imagine that....Indiana needing to repeal laws that our old fat white men legislature have enacted where they push their values on the rest of the population. I was going to vote Republican, but now I am voting against every incumbent on my ticket in the state legislature because I have had enough. Holcomb needs to go too. They overtaxed the hell out of us for years on every little thing, then they brag about having a surplus, then they are going to break off a crib of the too much they took. Not to the elderly or disabled though. We live on a fixed income so inflation doesn't affect us. They wonder why people are leaving this state in droves.
So I can knowing infect someone with HIV, but I better wear a mask and be fully vaccinated against the Wu Flu while I do it? That...sadly makes sense, in 2022...
Comments / 7