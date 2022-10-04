ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KHBS

Saturday at Bikes, Blues & BBQ is all about the barbecue

ROGERS, Ark. — The engines kept revving Saturday for the final day of Bikes Blues and BBQ. Saturday was all about the barbecue. The Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition kicked off at noon in downtown Rogers. The 7th annual competition featured a variety of spice from 25 different amateur barbecue chefs from around the country.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Rogers bridge overpass work to cause I-49 impacts

ROGERS, Ark. — Work continues on an all-new set of overpasses over Interstate 49 in Rogers. In the shadow of AR-DOT’s massive project at Walton Boulevard lies a pair of overpass projects under the city of Rogers' jurisdiction. The $20 million project is key to the city’s continued...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

92-year-old killed crossing the street in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — One person is dead after a pedestrian vehicle accident in Rogers Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 92-year-old Billy Dee Murrary of Rogers was crossing S Pinnacle Hills Parkway near the Private Drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, which is near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Hog hoopster talks NIL at U of A

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jordan Walsh was a key part of the highest-ranked recruiting class in Arkansas basketball history. And after back-to-back Elite 8 runs, he's now part of a team that is drawing more than just a little national attention. So, when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
FORT SMITH, AR
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

One case of bird flu confirmed in Madison County poultry flock

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said one case of avian influenza has been confirmed on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County. In a release, the department said the bird flu spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions and in manure. It can...
MADISON COUNTY, AR

