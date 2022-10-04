Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHBS
Saturday at Bikes, Blues & BBQ is all about the barbecue
ROGERS, Ark. — The engines kept revving Saturday for the final day of Bikes Blues and BBQ. Saturday was all about the barbecue. The Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition kicked off at noon in downtown Rogers. The 7th annual competition featured a variety of spice from 25 different amateur barbecue chefs from around the country.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
KHBS
Rogers bridge overpass work to cause I-49 impacts
ROGERS, Ark. — Work continues on an all-new set of overpasses over Interstate 49 in Rogers. In the shadow of AR-DOT’s massive project at Walton Boulevard lies a pair of overpass projects under the city of Rogers' jurisdiction. The $20 million project is key to the city’s continued...
KHBS
92-year-old killed crossing the street in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — One person is dead after a pedestrian vehicle accident in Rogers Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 92-year-old Billy Dee Murrary of Rogers was crossing S Pinnacle Hills Parkway near the Private Drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, which is near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
US Marshals Museum in Fort Smith should open next summer, CEO says
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas, plans to open the museum in the summer of 2023. Ben Johnson confirmed the date to 40/29 News on Friday. The U.S. Marshals Museum is a planned museum of history on the banks of...
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
Rogers to close roads for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
The city of Rogers will close some roads for the return of Bikes, Blues & BBQ.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
KHBS
Hog hoopster talks NIL at U of A
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jordan Walsh was a key part of the highest-ranked recruiting class in Arkansas basketball history. And after back-to-back Elite 8 runs, he's now part of a team that is drawing more than just a little national attention. So, when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness,...
Motorcycle accidents affecting traffic along Highway 23 in Madison County
A motorcycle accident is affecting traffic on Highway 23 one mile north of Highway 16 in Madison County.
KHBS
Three motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Highway 23 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Three different motorcycle crashes have occurred on Highway 23 in Madison County on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The first accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. — a little more than a mile north of Highway 16 and just north of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
KHBS
Prosecutors say Arkansas man should still be charged in Jan. 6 riot
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Prosecutors have responded to severalmotions filed by Richard Barnett of Gravette. He’s charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Barnett was seen in a viral photo inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, with his feet on a desk. Barnett now wants his 'obstructing an...
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
Pedestrian killed trying to cross I-49 identified
UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
KHBS
One case of bird flu confirmed in Madison County poultry flock
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said one case of avian influenza has been confirmed on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County. In a release, the department said the bird flu spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions and in manure. It can...
Comments / 0