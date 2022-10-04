ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newington, CT
Education
Newington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
North Haven, CT
WTNH

South Windsor PD arrest man for chaining pitbull without food or water

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Field Hockey#Newington Police Sgt
FOX 61

Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
fox61.com

Norwich police search for man believed to be 'armed and dangerous'

NORWICH, Conn. — The Norwich Police Department is searching for a man believed to be "armed and dangerous" after a shooting incident that occurred on Boswell Avenue on Saturday. An active arrest warrant was issued for David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, for his suspected involvement in the shooting....
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Family of East Lyme Motel Murder Victim Disappointed With Plea Agreement

Family of Corina Rodriguez, a 25-year-old mother killed in a gruesome motel murder in East Lyme, said they are disappointed that Rodriguez's killer will only spend 40 years in prison for her murder. "He shook this family to the core," Phil Rodriguez, Corina's stepfather told a judge at a sentencing...
EAST LYME, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy