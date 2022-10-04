Read full article on original website
HEARTLESS ASS
2d ago
JCPS'S definition of, discipline. Means : our future murder suspect was sent home to enjoy a bowl of tax payer funded ice cream. And is now running the streets with, 'so called', friends.
Shooting in Petersburg Park leaves 4 injured, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Newburg neighborhood leaves four people injured and in the hospital Thursday. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. Police said their early...
Wave 3
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
wdrb.com
Teenage girl injured in Algonquin Parkway drive-by shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
Wave 3
Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A violent four hours in Louisville on Thursday where six people were shot in separate cases, with the most recent at Petersburg Park in Newburg. Now LMPD is busy trying to find the people who opened fire. Bullets were fired as families and kids were in...
Wave 3
Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based organization has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department claiming violations of its Open Records Act. The 490 Project said in the lawsuit that LMPD failed to release open records requested by the organization in four separate instances dating back to May.
Wave 3
Man charged with assaulting TSA officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury October 5 for assaulting two TSA officers. Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. The incidents happened at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Wave 3
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
Wave 3
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
A new report shows the Ohio River watershed leads the nation in toxic pollutants. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for October 6th, 2022. This week we're talking about frosts and freezes!. Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood. Updated: 7 hours ago. A violent four hours in...
14news.com
Man shot by deputy out of hospital, charged with attempted murder
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville. They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23. [Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]. Deputies...
Wave 3
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
wdrb.com
Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
wdrb.com
Memorial service held for 19 Louisville residents killed in domestic violence incidents in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people have lost their lives this year due to domestic violence in Louisville. Their names were read at a memorial Wednesday as flowers were placed on chairs at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders from the Center for Women and Families said people need to start talking about domestic violence.
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Wave 3
Victim of fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the woman killed after a car struck a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday has been released. Kristin Dalton, 36, of Louisville, died at the scene from blunt force injuries. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m....
Wave 3
Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
wdrb.com
LMPD looking for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run on West Broadway. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Mitchell said...
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
wdrb.com
Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
