Louisville, KY

HEARTLESS ASS
2d ago

JCPS'S definition of, discipline. Means : our future murder suspect was sent home to enjoy a bowl of tax payer funded ice cream. And is now running the streets with, 'so called', friends.

Wave 3

Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A violent four hours in Louisville on Thursday where six people were shot in separate cases, with the most recent at Petersburg Park in Newburg. Now LMPD is busy trying to find the people who opened fire. Bullets were fired as families and kids were in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based organization has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department claiming violations of its Open Records Act. The 490 Project said in the lawsuit that LMPD failed to release open records requested by the organization in four separate instances dating back to May.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with assaulting TSA officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury October 5 for assaulting two TSA officers. Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. The incidents happened at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Central High School#Highschool#Linus High School#Linus K12#Jcps Security#Lmpd
Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Man shot by deputy out of hospital, charged with attempted murder

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville. They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23. [Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]. Deputies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner's office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
wdrb.com

Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

