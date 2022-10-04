Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Related
Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer
Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
Dominik Eberle cut by Detroit Lions after dismal Sunday performance
Dominik Eberle made his debut as the Detroit Lions kicker on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and things did not go well at all for him. Not only did Eberle miss two extra points, but he also sent a kickoff out of bounds, costing the Lions some valuable yardage. Dominik...
Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit Lions announce 5 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Patriots
Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions have put themselves in a very difficult position as they sit at 1-3 with a road matchup against the New England Patriots staring them straight in the face. With a win, the Lions would move to 2-3 on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Detroit Lions sign TE Shane Zylstra
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look for their second win of the season when they take on the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to their practice squad. Who is Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra?. Shane Zylstra, who is 25,...
Was Matt Patricia All-Time Worst Detroit Lions Head Coach?
The Detroit Lions will face a Patriots offense being led by Matt Patricia in Week 5.
Columnist says Detroit Lions would be better off with Matt Patricia level of awfulness
Would the Detroit Lions be better off with a Matt Patricia-led defense?The Detroit Lions defense only has one way to go from here. Heading into the 2022 season, I said that Jared Goff would shut up his haters and that if the defense could be a top 20 or so unit in the NFL, the Detroit Lions would make the playoffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
Detroit Lions Injury Report released for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?The Lions have to beat the Patriots. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they travel east to take on the New England Patriots. Following their 48-45 loss at Ford Field to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions...
Lions open 21-day practice windows for CB Jerry Jacobs, DE Josh Paschal
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are inching closer toward getting two promising young defensive pieces back for a unit badly needing a boost of good news. Head coach Dan Campbell said cornerback Jerry Jacobs (knee) and rookie defensive end Josh Paschal (hernia surgery) will return to practice on Wednesday. Since both were on reserved lists to open the season, this opens the 21-day window for both to practice before counting against the 53-man roster.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Lions’ Defense: Big Question
Lions’ Defense: Who To Blame?About The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. AJ: As far as the Detroit Lions’ defense goes, I think it starts with scheme. I think it starts with Aaron Glenn. Taking a long look at himself in the mirror and going, What in the actual world I’m going to say online?
Yardbarker
Report: Lions visiting with veteran WR Mohamed Sanu
The Detroit Lions may be bringing in a veteran wideout for another hurrah. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Lions are visiting this week with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The 33-year-old Sanu played in Detroit during the 2020 season, appearing in seven total games for them. Sanu,...
Detroit Lions: Inside the numbers v. New England Patriots
Detroit Lions: Inside the Numbers Quarterback PlayThe Ground Game Defense and Special Teams Advanced Stats for New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions. It was a war of attrition for the Detroit Lions this past Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. While their offense showed that they’re still more than capable of putting points on the board seemingly at will with a total of 45, their defense was nothing short of a complete letdown. They allowed Seattle to put 48 points on the board, meaning that they’re averaging 35.3 points against this season while also scoring an average of 35 points per game. You may not know this, but they’ve made NFL history with a combined 281 points scored/allowed, the most of any team through four games in any season.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0