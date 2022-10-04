ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer

Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
The Grand Rapids Press

Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Shane Zylstra

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look for their second win of the season when they take on the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to their practice squad. Who is Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra?. Shane Zylstra, who is 25,...
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions open 21-day practice windows for CB Jerry Jacobs, DE Josh Paschal

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are inching closer toward getting two promising young defensive pieces back for a unit badly needing a boost of good news. Head coach Dan Campbell said cornerback Jerry Jacobs (knee) and rookie defensive end Josh Paschal (hernia surgery) will return to practice on Wednesday. Since both were on reserved lists to open the season, this opens the 21-day window for both to practice before counting against the 53-man roster.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Defense: Big Question

Lions’ Defense: Who To Blame?About The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. AJ: As far as the Detroit Lions’ defense goes, I think it starts with scheme. I think it starts with Aaron Glenn. Taking a long look at himself in the mirror and going, What in the actual world I’m going to say online?
Yardbarker

Report: Lions visiting with veteran WR Mohamed Sanu

The Detroit Lions may be bringing in a veteran wideout for another hurrah. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Lions are visiting this week with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The 33-year-old Sanu played in Detroit during the 2020 season, appearing in seven total games for them. Sanu,...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Inside the numbers v. New England Patriots

Detroit Lions: Inside the Numbers Quarterback PlayThe Ground Game Defense and Special Teams Advanced Stats for New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions. It was a war of attrition for the Detroit Lions this past Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. While their offense showed that they’re still more than capable of putting points on the board seemingly at will with a total of 45, their defense was nothing short of a complete letdown. They allowed Seattle to put 48 points on the board, meaning that they’re averaging 35.3 points against this season while also scoring an average of 35 points per game. You may not know this, but they’ve made NFL history with a combined 281 points scored/allowed, the most of any team through four games in any season.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

