Detroit Lions: Inside the Numbers Quarterback PlayThe Ground Game Defense and Special Teams Advanced Stats for New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions. It was a war of attrition for the Detroit Lions this past Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. While their offense showed that they’re still more than capable of putting points on the board seemingly at will with a total of 45, their defense was nothing short of a complete letdown. They allowed Seattle to put 48 points on the board, meaning that they’re averaging 35.3 points against this season while also scoring an average of 35 points per game. You may not know this, but they’ve made NFL history with a combined 281 points scored/allowed, the most of any team through four games in any season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO