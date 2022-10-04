Effective: 2022-10-06 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO