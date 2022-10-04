Read full article on original website
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when the Blue Knights host Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game. Irvington lost at Union City, 19-15, on Friday, Sept. 30,...
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
Immaculate Conception football: Lions keep things simple in taking care of Glen Ridge
The Immaculate Conception football team bounced back nicely on Saturday with an easy victory over Glen Ridge at home. After going down 6-0 early in the second quarter, the Lions scored 30 unanswered points to defeat the Ridgers, 30-6, at Codey Field in Montclair in a North Jersey Super Football Conference National Red Division win. The previous week Immaculate lost 21-6 at Cedar Grove.
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montclair girls soccer’s high-pressure attack turns back Montclair Kimberley Academy
The Montclair High School girls soccer team was looking to continue the run it is on this season. Heading into the rivalry game at Montclair Kimberley on Monday afternoon, Oct. 3, the Mounties were undefeated at 9-0-1 and looking to add another win to their ledger. The Cougars wanted to...
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montclair Kimberley’s Nic Lembo has a monster day as Cougars down Dalton
The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian could be felt in Montclair on Saturday. There was a light rain and a chill in the air. Everything, from the sky to Montclair Kimberley Academy’s uniforms, was gray. Yet the spirits of the Cougars were undeterred by the inclement weather as they cruised...
Popculture
Top High School Basketball Player Shot and Killed in New Jersey
A top high school basketball player was shot and killed in New Jersey on Monday, according to NJ.com. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was reportedly shot four times on Monday afternoon. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he died. Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred.
16-year-old New Jersey basketball prospect shot and killed
A 16-year-old basketball prospect from New Jersey was fatally shot on Monday. Letrell Duncan was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and considered a top-10 recruit in the state for his age. The teenager was shot four times on Monday “about 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and died at University Hospital in Newark about a half hour later.”
ucnj.org
Plainfield man charged with murder and weapons offenses
A Plainfield man was arrested Monday evening, October 3rd, in a shooting death that took place on September 17, 2022, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney announced today. Michael Cruz, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest Newark prep school guidance counselor who was fired over alleged inappropriate contact
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark was arrested and is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with what he thought was an underage boy.
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
News 12
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark who is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with whom he thought was an underage boy has now been charged in the case. Jersey City police arrested Didier Jean Baptist Thursday. The guidance counselor was...
hudsoncountyview.com
St. Benedict’s Prep official, a Jersey City resident, charged with attempted luring
The dean of seniors for St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, a Jersey City resident, has been charged with attempting to meet and have sex with an individual he believed was a teenager, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, is charged with one count...
12 intersections upgraded on Bloomfield Avenue In Montclair
Twelve intersections along Bloomfield Avenue have been updated with new equipment as part of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.’s initiative to modernize the community, Essex County says. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday, Oct. 3, at the corner of Bloomfield Avenue and Valley Road. DiVincenzo...
N.J. ShopRite faces second lawsuit after woman says she was hurt in shopping cart mishap
A ShopRite in Essex County is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing groceries...
Teen Boy Shot Dead After School In East Orange
A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3, officials said. The boy was shot at Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange as students after dismissal around 3 p.m., authorities said. It happened near the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.
20-year-old man arrested for fatal Sept. 17 shooting in Plainfield, NJ
PLAINFIELD — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Somerset resident. The Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Officers on Sept. 17, before 7 p.m., responded...
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
617
Followers
3K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 0