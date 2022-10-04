ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when the Blue Knights host Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game. Irvington lost at Union City, 19-15, on Friday, Sept. 30,...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Montclair Local

Immaculate Conception football: Lions keep things simple in taking care of Glen Ridge

The Immaculate Conception football team bounced back nicely on Saturday with an easy victory over Glen Ridge at home. After going down 6-0 early in the second quarter, the Lions scored 30 unanswered points to defeat the Ridgers, 30-6, at Codey Field in Montclair in a North Jersey Super Football Conference National Red Division win. The previous week Immaculate lost 21-6 at Cedar Grove.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators

The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Popculture

Top High School Basketball Player Shot and Killed in New Jersey

A top high school basketball player was shot and killed in New Jersey on Monday, according to NJ.com. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was reportedly shot four times on Monday afternoon. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he died. Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

16-year-old New Jersey basketball prospect shot and killed

A 16-year-old basketball prospect from New Jersey was fatally shot on Monday. Letrell Duncan was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and considered a top-10 recruit in the state for his age. The teenager was shot four times on Monday “about 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and died at University Hospital in Newark about a half hour later.”
EAST ORANGE, NJ
ucnj.org

Plainfield man charged with murder and weapons offenses

A Plainfield man was arrested Monday evening, October 3rd, in a shooting death that took place on September 17, 2022, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney announced today. Michael Cruz, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Shot Dead After School In East Orange

A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3, officials said. The boy was shot at Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange as students after dismissal around 3 p.m., authorities said. It happened near the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
