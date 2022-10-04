ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
MARION COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested for kicking deputy in head

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for kicking a deputy in the head. Deputy Paddock responded to The Refuge on SE 85th Street after receiving a call about an extremely intoxicated person. Upon arrival, he made contact with Michelle Fillichio, who was taken...
MARION COUNTY, FL
City
Alachua, FL
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Burglary charge leads to second arrest in 17 days for Gainesville man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian Vincent Hernandez, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and theft for breaking into an apartment to retrieve items belonging to him, as well as one item belonging to the resident. He was also arrested on September 18 and charged with driving without a valid license and fleeing after allegedly driving down SW 34th Street with sparks flying from a wheel with a missing tire. He is also facing a petit theft charge for stealing clothes from Walmart in August.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200

Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
BRONSON, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Police Department warns city residents about scammer impersonating officer

The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents

Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
LAKE CITY, FL
Public Safety
Verizon
WCJB

Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, October 5

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County authorities search for two missing teens

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Preserves Re-Opened after Hurricane Ian

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County preserves with public access have re-opened after Hurricane Ian, but some have standing water on portions of the trails. The Barr Hammock South preserve trails remain closed for public safety due to ongoing timber harvest operations. Learn more about the Alachua County Preserves.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
GAINESVILLE, FL

