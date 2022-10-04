Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Low community turnout at event hosted by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
MICANOPY — The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office saw low attendance at its annual “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event was part of an international program that seeks to build connections and understanding between police officers and members of the communities they serve. CWAC events invite...
WCJB
Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
flcourier.com
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
cw34.com
Woman arrested for kicking deputy in head
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for kicking a deputy in the head. Deputy Paddock responded to The Refuge on SE 85th Street after receiving a call about an extremely intoxicated person. Upon arrival, he made contact with Michelle Fillichio, who was taken...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
Burglary charge leads to second arrest in 17 days for Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian Vincent Hernandez, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and theft for breaking into an apartment to retrieve items belonging to him, as well as one item belonging to the resident. He was also arrested on September 18 and charged with driving without a valid license and fleeing after allegedly driving down SW 34th Street with sparks flying from a wheel with a missing tire. He is also facing a petit theft charge for stealing clothes from Walmart in August.
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
WCJB
Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Sheriff's Office heeds call for help after Hurricane Ian
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office sent eleven deputies, two radio operators, and other workers to assist areas affected by Hurricane Ian. Deputies with ACSO deployed to Charlotte County, heeding the call for help. Captain Kaley Behl says it's an honor for the relief team to assist others. "We really enjoy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Police Department warns city residents about scammer impersonating officer
The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
WCJB
Charges dropped against teenager accused of making bomb threats to high school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against the teenager who was accused of making bomb threats. Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr., 17, who was accused with making the threats to Eastside High School. The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, October 5
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Action News Jax
Clay County authorities search for two missing teens
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
WCJB
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Bradford County left an 18-year-old in critical condition. The driver was traveling westbound on SR 100 on Wednesday. This is when they entered the eastbound lane of travel to pass traffic. The driver did not have enough room or time to pass and...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Preserves Re-Opened after Hurricane Ian
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County preserves with public access have re-opened after Hurricane Ian, but some have standing water on portions of the trails. The Barr Hammock South preserve trails remain closed for public safety due to ongoing timber harvest operations. Learn more about the Alachua County Preserves.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with two prior theft convictions arrested after allegedly stealing from Walmart
A 40-year-old Ocala man with two prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart in Marion County. On Friday, September 30, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the Walmart located at 17961 S Highway 441 in Summerfield in reference to a retail theft incident.
WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
Comments / 0