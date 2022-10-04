Read full article on original website
blackish2910
2d ago
We get what we vote, and obviosly enough continue to vote for failing officials who do not make St. Louis adults or children the PRIORITY. St Louis is lawless,with no consequences. our children are the victims, and more often being assaulted by other minors. We can continue to sacrifice them or bring change to our city's leadership.
Julius R.
2d ago
This is Sad! Kids shooting at kids! I went to Beaumont HighSchool a block away in the 70s and I walked to Garfield & Warne practically everyday for 4yrs and never had a problem! Wouldn’t do the same today!! To Dangerous!😢
Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile
ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
KMOV
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in North County on Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road, specifically, Pine Lawn, around 10:00 a.m. Jevon Durbin, was shot and killed inside the residence. The suspect has been identified...
15-year-old boy shot, injured in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy showed up at a St. Louis-area hospital with a gunshot wound overnight. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was taken to the hospital with his mother at around midnight Thursday. She said she noticed her son limping over the past...
Police seek suspect in Pine Lawn homicide
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for the 20-year-old suspect in a Wednesday morning homicide in Pine Lawn. The North County Police Cooperative said that an at-large murder warrant has been issued for Colby Harris in the death of 24-year-old Jevon Durbin. Durbin was shot and killed...
Firefighters fight car fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Firefighters were busy with a car fire in south St. Louis Thursday morning. This was at Meramec and Hydraulic in Dutchtown around 3 a.m. Police said no one was in the car at the time and no injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. […]
Soulard residents shocked by shotgun-carrying boy caught on camera
ST. LOUIS — It was a frightening face-to-face encounter one man will never forget. "I see this boy walking around with what appears to me to be a shotgun," the Soulard resident, who asked not to be identified, said. He and his neighbor immediately called 911 Sunday afternoon after...
Window smashing at Schnucks in south St. Louis City
Criminals cause destruction in south St. Louis City.
Assault at Midtown Bar parking lot leads to carjacking and other St. Louis crimes
A man offered three people a ride to Midtown Bar on Sunday evening in St. Louis, leading to a series of crimes that began with the group hurting him and taking over his car in the parking lot of the bar, police say.
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
Theme park ride where St. Louis teen died to be destroyed
Orlando Slingshot announced Thursday that the 430-foot-tall FreeFall ride will be taken down.
Byers' Beat: Why investigators think carjackings are down in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Hyundai and Kia theft crisis is sending stolen car numbers surging across the St. Louis area, but another type of crime is going down: Carjackings. St. Louis police reported 118 carjackings at this time in 2021, and have 94 so far this year. That’s a...
St. Louis Police Charge Man in Wild Ambulance Chase
Dwane Vardiman is charged with vehicle tampering, assault and resisting arrest
Cannon sentenced to life in prison for murder of retired police captain David Dorn
Stephan Cannon was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the killing of David Dorn. Dorn was killed when he was standing guard for Lee’s Pawn Shop during a night of protests that in some parts turned violent during the summer of 2020.
KMOV
South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in
ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
'I'm nothing like I was in my 20s': Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison under a law repealed in 1994 is making his emotional plea for freedom from behind bars. Speaking with Paige Spears, he makes one thing clear: He is a felon, who deserved to go to jail for a crime he committed in the late 80s.
abc17news.com
Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey faces one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Police say several windows were busted and artifacts were damaged during the Sunday morning break in at the Scott Joplin House. Damage also was reported at a construction building less than a block away.
KMOV
St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
wlds.com
Kane Man Charged in Jerseyville Man’s Death in Two-Vehicle Crash From February
An 18 year old Kane man has been charged for causing the death of a man in a car vs. motorcycle crash back in late February. The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 3 charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in the death of an individual on September 22nd against 18 year old Caydn J.R. Chapman.
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
