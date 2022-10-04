Read full article on original website
Related
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Lehigh Valley weather: Drought watches remain, even after 5 straight days of rain
Five straight days of rain have helped counter drought watches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. But it hasn’t yet been enough to end the alerts in both states. Since August, residents have been asked to voluntarily conserve water. New Jersey’s drought watch is statewide; Pennsylvania’s covers 36 counties including the Lehigh Valley.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Opioid hospitalizations fell last year in the Lehigh Valley and across Pa., new report shows
Hospitalizations for opioid overdose in Pennsylvania decreased 27% over the past six years, from 2016 through 2021, according to a report being released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4). The trend for Northampton County followed a similar pattern as that of statewide, the data show, while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Where to Go Horseback Riding in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - Horseback riding is excellent if you want to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors. Many scenic parks and rural areas are home to horse-only trails. Several horseback riding farms also rent out horses or offer lessons. This is an excellent activity for people of all ages but ensures safety.
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's.Image via River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway.
Heads Up New Jersey, Your Ferry Fare Has Increased
It's been years since I've taken the ferry, but this weekend that'll change. Later this week, my wife and I are headed out on a mini honeymoon, and we're going to Deleware for a couple of days. I know, wild honeymoon plans!. Our friends are getting married near Lewes Beach...
Fall allergy forecast shows big explosion of ragweed pollen in N.J. and Pennsylvania region
Keep those tissues and eye drops handy, New Jersey allergy sufferers. This will likely be a rough fall allergy season in our region, with high levels of ragweed, mold spores and dust mites teaming up to cause lots of runny noses, itchy eyes and scratchy throats, according to medical experts and AccuWeather’s fall allergy forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
billypenn.com
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall trout stocking under way by Pa. Fish and Boat Commission
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state. The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most...
Lehighvalleylive.com’s ‘hit piece’ on Dr. Oz is a case of political bias | Letter
Why do I continue to be startled by the blatant political bias of this newspaper and most media? The latest article entitled “What are Dr. Oz’s true ties to N.J.?” is nothing but a “hit piece” against him. It’s ironic that since New Jersey is...
Pa. COVID update: Cases dropping as hospitalizations, deaths stay static
Pennsylvania saw an increase of 12,341 cases of COVID-19 in the last week, raising its total to 3,266,934. The state’s seven-day rolling average dropped from 2,172 cases per day last week to 1,776 this week. Two weeks ago, the average was nearly 1,000 cases higher at 2,712. The last time the state’s rolling average was this low was in late April, when the average was 1,734 on April 28.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
How much work has John Fetterman done as Pa. lieutenant governor? Calendar shows gaps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
WOLF
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
Pennsylvania college makes SATs, ACTs optional through 2025 | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Poconos Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Pocono Mountains, also known as the Poconos, are most popular for their spectacular mountain views and range of outdoor activities. This beautiful mountain region in Pennsylvania attracts thousands of tourists yearly for the unforgettable experiences it provides.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0