ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing schools receive $14 million grant for student trades

By Darrylin Horne
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKQOL_0iM2KPyr00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Careers in the medical field or public service usually require a college degree, but Lansing schools are looking to change that by creating more career tech programs.

The Lansing School District just received a huge grant from the federal government. They plan to use the money to help train the next generation of firefighters, medical workers, environmental specialists, fashion designers and more.

“For children, we want them to be engaged in their learning,” said Superintendent Ben Schuldiner.

The U.S department of education awarded Lansing schools a $14.9 million grant to support three programs.

“This will actually incorporate math and history and science and English and it’ll be a full four-year high school where kids starting in 9th grade will be able to come in, learn skills, learn trades become firefighters, all the different programs we have,” Schuldiner said.

The funding will support programs for all ages, including the K-8 Montessori program at Wexford, a four-year career and technical high school at Hill Center, and a brand new program to teach kids about the environment.

“The idea here is that a child will start as early as Pre-K learning about the environment, and then coming up and ending at the Ebersole institute where they’ll do six months to a year really getting hands-on skills about the environment,” Schuldiner said.

The goal? Every student will be certified in a specific trade by the time they graduate.
And that’s something the director of ambulance services in Clinton County is excited about.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re talking welders, plumbers, landscaping guys, or EMS providers. We’re all in need of help,” said Director of Clinton Ambulance Lynn Weber. Weber says they are short-staffed so every little bit helps.

Lansing schools hope programs like this will spark even more change.

“All of these programs. Montessori is very much a hands-on based curriculum. CTE is hands-on based. And environmental science, you get to play in the mud and grow things! So it’s really powerful,” said Schuldiner.

The superintendent says he hopes the high school along with the environmental studies institute will be open by next fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools

JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Catholic High School deploys ZeroEyes’ AI-based gun detection platform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos. This ultimately saves lives. Announced today, Lansing Catholic High...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson College program set to makes moves in manufacturing careers

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson College is preparing to train the next generation of advanced manufactures. It’s a project leaders say has been years in the making. “There’s a lot of demand for skills that were not in demand before,” said Department Chair for Professional Trades, Eddie Burkhead. That need is what Burkhead hopes to […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
Lansing, MI
Education
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to engage in active shooter training with schools & churches

FLINT, Mich. – The City of Flint announced that Flint Police will engage in active shooter training with local residents. The City says that these trainings will help Flint Police and the community prepare if a mass shooting were to occur, and that this training will go to help prevent those type of shootings in the future.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

$3 million in grants to support mental health services

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Concerns over mental health have been on the rise, especially since the pandemic. And now, officials are looking for ways to provide valuable resources to people in under-served areas. The initiative comprises two separate grants, both aimed at what the pandemic highlighted in terms of mental health and the extra need […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Renovated Center works to inspire Jackson’s youth

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The words “Purpose + Potential = Empowerment” are written on the walls inside of Isaiah’s Hub, the newly renovated youth center in Jackson. For founder Jay Willis, these words are the foundation he hopes inspires every kid who walks through these doors. “If you can see their potential and you give […]
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#K12#K 8 Montessori#Pre K#The Ebersole Institute
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing-area GM plants give away $175k to local charities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors’ Lansing Grand River and Delta Township plant employees have awarded $175,000 to Lansing-area charities. The Grand River assembly plant’s employees raised the funds during a Family Day Open House event, the first since 2011. More than 2,000 employees and family members visited. The Delta Township plant had more than […]
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Message to MSU’s trustees: ‘Shut up,’ we explained

Mercifully, the bee that flew into the bonnet of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees about President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has gone and buzzed away. Stanley and the Trustees have come to an understanding about how Title IX reports are supposed to be handled from here on out, according to a press statement the Board sent out last Friday.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
abc12.com

Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

LCC to polish Darius Moon’s gem of a house on Capitol Avenue

In his career as an educator, Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson has been a great many things. One of them, though, has not been a historical preservationist — until now. It’s a role he relishes learning, as the college begins an effort to properly restore the exterior of...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Not your father’s co-op’

It was a sad end to a 40-year run, but a co-op is not just a building. Any mycologist will tell you that most of a mushroom runs underground, sending out tendrils, feeling for a place to resurface. The question is, when every store from Whole Foods to Fresh Thyme...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan residents pitch in to help Ian victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hurricane Ian has damaged much of the Caribbean and parts of Florida, but the Red Cross and even some people in mid-Michigan who were there when the storm hit are working to provide some relief to victims. Thousands of people lost their homes, cherished possessions, and unfortunately some lost their lives […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Parents still have time to claim their expanded child tax credit by Nov. 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who missed out on payments when it comes to the enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) in 2021 have a chance to still file to receive money. The CTC provides qualifying U.S. families up to $3,600 per child. Enacted 25 years ago, the tax benefit helps with the costs of raising children. It was expanded in 2021 as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. This increased payments up to $3,600 annually for each child aged 5 or under and $3,000 for those who are ages 6 to 17.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy