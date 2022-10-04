ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets Insider

Elon Musk gets his way and will avoid a trial with Twitter, as long as they agree to a deal by October 28

Elon Musk won his push to pause Twitter's lawsuit against him. For now. The judge overseeing the case in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday agreed to halt proceedings in the case until October 28, to give Musk and Twitter time to settle their ongoing differences and "permit the parties to close on the transaction." Should they not be able to come to a settlement, the judge said a trial will take place sometime in November.
Benzinga

Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Elon Musk
Andrew Jennings
Complex

Elon Musk Reportedly Changes Mind, Offers to Buy Twitter at Original Price

Elon Musk has proposed buying Twitter for the original offer price, a report shared Tuesday alleged. Indeed, per a piece published Tuesday by Bloomberg, Musk is claimed by “people familiar with the matter” to have said in a letter to Twitter he would buy the company at a price of $54.20 per share.
Reuters

Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk moves to kill the upcoming Twitter trial

But, as Judge Kathaleen McCormick pointed out yesterday, the trial cannot be called off until both parties agree. So, the trial is still technically moving forward unless Twitter also motions for a stay. Twitter has not yet lowered its guard, though, because Musk still needs to come up with $44 billion.
The Independent

What will Elon Musk’s ‘everything app’ be like after he buys Twitter?

Elon Musk has said that his decision to purchase Twitter is part of the plan to turn the platform into an “everything app”.As news broke of his decision to go ahead with the takeover deal after months of public sparring with the platform – and just weeks before a legal case on the issue – Mr Musk tweeted that buying the site was “an accelerant” to creating an app called X. Mr Musk has had access to the X.com domain since 2000, during which time he was working on PayPal.The Tesla boss has spoken broadly in the past about his...
Austonia

With deposition and trial looming, Elon Musk has offered $44B for Twitter, again

Elon Musk has proposed once again to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share.The news that Musk is offering to carry on with the $44 billion buyout was first reported by Bloomberg. Now, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Musk made the proposal in a letter to the tech giant on Monday. The New York Stock Exchange temporarily halted trading in Twitter stock twice Tuesday, first because of a big price move and the second time for a news event, presumably the announcement of Musk's renewed offer. While the per share offer price on this latest proposal remains...
The Verge

The Elon Musk vs. Twitter trial is on hold until October 28th

The trial between Elon Musk and Twitter that was scheduled to begin on October 17th is suddenly on hold. Judge Kathaleen McCormick granted the Musk side’s request for a stay, pending the closing of their deal for Musk to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, just like the two sides agreed to on April 25th.
