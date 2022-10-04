Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Residence hall compost program to help Ohio State reach 2025 zero-waste goalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus hosts annual Snowplow Roadeo to prepare drivers for winter season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Snow Warriors are gearing up for another season and the City of Columbus Snowplow Roadeo is the best way for drivers to prepare for the winter. ABC6/FOX28 's Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael took part in the rodeo to see if he had what it...
WSYX ABC6
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
WSYX ABC6
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County Wednesday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison was driving a 2013 GMC pickup on US 62 north of SR 753 around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday when he traveled left of center and struck the left side of a Volvo tractor-trailer.
WSYX ABC6
City and tourism leaders say $10 rent deal for Crew stadium worth it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Questions continue to be raised about the $10 annual rent deal that helped keep the Columbus Crew in the city and built the team a new stadium, Lower.com Field. But tourism leaders in Columbus said the deal is worth it for what it brings to the city.
WSYX ABC6
Ex-Columbus woman admits to stealing identity of deceased baby, $1.5M COVID relief fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Columbus woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud. The U.S. Department of Justice said Ava Misseldine, 49, stole the identity of a baby who died as an infant and used the infant's identity to get a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, and pandemic relief loans.
WSYX ABC6
Emergency crews work 8 hours to control grain dryer fire in Ross County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 50 emergency personnel worked more than eight hours Thursday to control a fire at a grain dryer in Ross County. Just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, construction workers working on the Yellow Bud solar project saw what appeared to be a fire near grain bins nearby.
WSYX ABC6
Video: Things kids flush down the toilet
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members from Columbus GreenSpot received a tour of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities Southerly Wastewater Treatment Plant. A lot of science, engineering and water were involved but that wasn't all. Columbus GreenSpot shared a video of a variety of items that kids have flushed...
WSYX ABC6
Traffic Alert: Greenlawn Avenue in Columbus to be closed Tuesday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Department of Public Services announced that Greenlawn Ave will be closed on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. Greenlawn Avenue at I-71 and the exit ramp from I-71 southbound to Greenlawn will be closed while the Columbus Division of Sewers and Drains perform its triannual floodwall gate closure.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus leaders announce new initiative to connect police officers with local youths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is set to announce a new initiative to connect Columbus police officers with local kids through sports and other programs. Ginther, along with First Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts and Charon Barnes with the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, will...
WSYX ABC6
McDonald's 'Boo Bucket' Halloween Pails are officially returning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's official! The iconic Halloween Pails are returning to McDonald's!. After 6 years, McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin will make their way back to the popular fast-food restaurants. McDonald's also shared five ways customers can reuse their buckets. The fan-favorite Halloween buckets will be available...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police seek fourth person of interest in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a fourth person of interest in a deadly east Columbus nightclub shooting. Detectives released still photos of a woman who may have information regarding the fatal shooting that happened on September 25 along East Livingston Avenue. On Monday, police released...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus moms visit gun violence memorial in D.C., frustrated by more shootings back home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "My chest felt like it was caving in and I just hit the floor crying," Brenda Johnston said as she described the moment she entered The Gun Violence Memorial Project in Washington D.C. Johnson's son, James Johnson III, 29, was murdered on Oct. 20, 2020,...
WSYX ABC6
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience coming to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it will team up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to develop the Disney Animation Immersive Experience. Walt Disney Animation Studios will join forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films. The audience will feel like they've entered the worlds of Disney characters and become one with them.
WSYX ABC6
Woman charged with murder in deadly east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a nightclub on the east side. Amara Marie Battle, 28, is charged with murder in the death of Shamira Rhodes, 30, according to police. A 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old...
WSYX ABC6
All 5 suspects in Linden gas station shooting that left woman critically injured arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all five suspects in a shooting at a Linden gas station that left a woman critically injured have been arrested. Jawara Scott, 20, Kewhyon Hartwell, 17, Syreeta Roberson, 16, Diarene Cozart, 15, and Chrishawn Roberson, 15, have all been arrested and charged with felonious assault, according to Columbus police.
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
WSYX ABC6
Man dies after shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one of two men shot during an altercation Tuesday night on the south side has died. Daeshawn Simington, 25, died Wednesday after he was shot just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, police said. Another 25-year-old...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in deadly Linden shooting taken into custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have arrested one of the multiple people accused in a deadly shooting in Linden. Devon Robinson, 26, is charged with the murder of Mario Copeland on Sept. 23 on East Hudson Street, according to court documents. According to the court documents, other suspects...
