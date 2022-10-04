ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

GSR hosts hiring event this Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices. GSR will be hiring for the following positions:. Busser — $10.50...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Sheriffs to host symposium on policing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a symposium on community and policing next month. The event will be on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hug High School in Sparks. Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will join with...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man Near Dayton

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton. Deputies say Richard 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Authorities say he has a history of medical...
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Vehicle, motorcycle collide on East Prater Way; lanes reopened

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -8:53 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive. Several lanes are closed. The crash happened at about 7:55 p.m. Details of...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish. The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino. “Washoe County has been severely...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Search Continues For Man Missing Out Of Lyon County

KOLO TV Reno

Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows

Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
NEVADA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Fall community clean-up dates released

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
RENO, NV

