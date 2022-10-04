Read full article on original website
City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
GSR hosts hiring event this Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices. GSR will be hiring for the following positions:. Busser — $10.50...
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
Washoe County Sheriffs to host symposium on policing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a symposium on community and policing next month. The event will be on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hug High School in Sparks. Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will join with...
Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man Near Dayton
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton. Deputies say Richard 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Authorities say he has a history of medical...
NV Energy Reports 3,500+ Customers Were Without Power in Douglas County
NV Energy reports that more than 3,500 customers were without power across Douglas County. NDOT says the issue led to temporary outages of some traffic signals, including in U.S. 395 and State Route 88 area. NV Energy says the outages are under investigation.
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
Roundabout Catering owners launch new event venue in Fernley
Campo restaurant in downtown Reno sold to Roundabout Catering owners; to get overhaul Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: ...
Vehicle, motorcycle collide on East Prater Way; lanes reopened
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -8:53 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive. Several lanes are closed. The crash happened at about 7:55 p.m. Details of...
WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish. The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino. “Washoe County has been severely...
Search Continues For Man Missing Out Of Lyon County
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
Shared use path in Carson City to be reconstructed, causing lane closures
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reconstructing a shared path in east Carson City. The new 10-foot wide walking and biking path hopes to enhance mobility and safety. As a result, nighttime lane and shoulder closures will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00...
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
Suspect in shooting near Reno City Hall charged with murder, concealed carry without a permit
The Reno Justice Court arraigned Nicholas Nevarez, 27, on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting near City Hall on Sunday. Prosecutors have charged Nevarez with open murder and felony concealed carry of a deadly weapon without a permit. Nevarez will have a bail hearing on Oct. 11. ...
Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
