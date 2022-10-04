ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram’s latest innovation: More ads

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l25ht_0iM2IbYH00

Instagram is in the middle of an existential crisis as its parent-company Meta has been seeing revenue decline due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency policy and TikTok increasing growth among new users. To maintain profit in the long run, Instagram decided that users should get this new “feature:” more ads.

The information comes from TechCrunch. According to the publication, Meta is introducing new Instagram ad placements “as a way to increase the surface for ads as it struggles to monetize its TikTok competitor, Reels.”

For example, there will be more ads on the Explore home page and in the profile feed. TC explains:

The Explore home refers to the page people land on when they first tap on Instagram’s Explore tab — the magnifying glass icon in the main navigation. Here, users can browse a page of suggested and trending content, or tap on buttons at the top of the screen to dive into various trends — like “indoor garden” or “box braids,” for example. Historically, Instagram had only placed ads on Explore within the Explore feed — that is, when a person taps on a post and scrolls. But now, it’s expanding to the Explore home page itself, as it says it sees users spending meaningful time there, Instagram told TechCrunch. This is already rolling out globally.

Another test will be ads on people’s profile feed. So, the next time you visit someone else’s profile and scroll the feed through their photos, you might have this experience interrupted with ad units – which are now rolling out in a global test.

To make at least some people happy, Instagram will allow creators to earn extra income from ads that are displayed in their profile feeds. It will start with select creators in the US – but, of course, regular users won’t get any income from these ads in the future.

Facebook to bring more ads to Reels; Premium version coming?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kG0rT_0iM2IbYH00
Image source: Facebook / Meta

TechCrunch also notes that while Instagram and Facebook also offer 30-second ads on Reels, there’s a new format being tested that will involve shorter ads on Facebook Reels.

The publication says they’re called “post-loop” ads. They will be 4 to 10 seconds skippable ads alongside “standalone video ads that will play after a Reel has ended.” It’s not clear whether this will make the user be less likely to watch a Reel again or if they will skip to the next one, but it’s a risky test the company is willing to perform.

With that many ads being added to these platforms, it’s fair to ask whether Meta’s planning for a subscription plan to diminish these interruptions. YouTube, for example, offers a Premium experience by taking all built-in ads from the platform – and has fairly worked.

Although Instagram already lets users subscribe to exclusive content and buy products online, would be something a few users would want: pay to avoid seeing all of these ads all the time.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Techcrunch#Tiktok
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
INTERNET
News Breaking LIVE

Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature

"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.
TechCrunch

Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data

Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount. According to BrandTotal’s website, its company had offered a real-time competitive intelligence platform designed to give media, insights and analytics teams visibility into their competition’s social media strategy and paid campaigns. These insights would allow its customers to analyze and shift their budget allocation to target new opportunities, monitor trends and threats from emerging brands, optimize their ads and messaging and more.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popular Science

You can now tell Facebook to stop feeding you posts you hate

Facebook users reportedly can soon better hone their Feeds through the introduction of “show more” and “show less” toggle options within posts. The update comes from Meta’s Newsroom blog earlier today, which details how users can qualify certain content with these two relevancy ratings, as well as how it all works.
INTERNET
ohmymag.co.uk

Google might make you pay more to watch 4k videos

Google is reportedly testing out a new feature that could impact the quality of videos you watch on YouTube. Over the weekend, many YouTube users took to Reddit and Twitter to lament how they were being asked to upgrade to premium subscription in order to watch videos in high resolution, TechCrunch reported. It is unclear when or how this restriction would be rolled out across the board.
INTERNET
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Twitter is finally rolling out the Edit Tweet feature we all want

Last month, Twitter announced the ability to edit tweets. At that time, the company only showed what it would look like. Then, by the end of September, the company published an edited tweet. Now, Twitter is finally rolling out this feature for US users. According to the company, starting this...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Twitter: How to Add Alt Text to Images on the Web

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Concept imagines Apple Sports app as hub for TV Plus content, news, more

Apple is focusing a lot on sports, especially in 2022. After announcing a major partnership with MLB to stream Friday Night Baseball games, the company also partnered with Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023. In addition to that, Apple Music is the new sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Apple is said to be the most likely winner’ of the $3 billion NFL deal. With all that in mind, a concept imagines what an Apple Sports app would look like.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

How to fix the Instagram crashing bug on iPhone and iPad

Apple is still ironing out the kinks of the newly-released iOS 16, and now it appears that app developers are doing the same. Not long after Instagram rolled out version 255.0 of the iOS app, some users reported that the app was crashing when they tried to open it. Thankfully, the Instagram team has already rolled out a fix for the bug.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Watching Meta under Zuckerberg feels like reliving my days in the flailing newspaper business

A manic obsession with ads, shoving them in the face of users at every turn. Chasing relevance, instead of earning it. Flinging half-baked new features and services out to the public, with minimal to non-existent marketing, only to shutter them after inevitably low traction. And, of course, the inviolable truth that the dilettante boy king remains in charge, come what may.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Facebook now lets you upvote and downvote News Feed content

Meta today announced major changes to the Feed (formerly the News Feed). Facebook users can now directly influence the content they see by “upvoting” and “downvoting” posts. The Facebook News Feed is a mix of posts from friends and family and “suggested” content from random pages...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Google’s crazy new AI turns words into 3D objects

Google previously introduced the world to Imagen, a competitor to DALL-E 2 that has some startingly great results. However, the tech giant has now taken Imagen a step further by creating a text-to-3D A.I. that can turn your words into full 3D models. Ben Poole, a researcher at Google Brain...
SOFTWARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Facebook: Here's how to download a video to your phone or computer

With 2.9 billion users, Facebook is by far the most used social network in the world, ahead of YouTube (2.5 billion) and Instagram (2 billion). While Instagram and YouTube specialised in images, Facebook is a mixed social network where you can find all kinds of content and video is inevitably one of them. Like most social networks, Facebook does not allow you to download videos posted on its site directly. You have to use third-party tools. Here's how you can do that.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Rights holders got Google to remove 6 billion links from Search over 10 years

Over the past decade, Google has consistently documented its efforts to remove links from its search results to content that the tech giant considers pirated, and recently, the total number of Google takedowns since its reporting began has shot past 6 billion. It's a milestone that Torrent Freak suggested shows that, "[w]hile copyright infringement can't be eradicated entirely, Google is slowly but steadily presenting itself as a willing partner in the anti-piracy fight."
INTERNET
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy