Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue
ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
What Are You Doing About It? Emergency Pet Foster Class, Howl-O-Ween Party, Blessing of the Animals
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. On Facebook, Stray Rescue of St. Louis announced their no-kill animal shelter has been over capacity for months. They understand not everyone can adopt a pet. So, leaders will have a class on pet fostering. Stray Rescue will provide all the healthcare and equipment. Families just provide a safe temporary home and a lot of love.
Operation Food Search hosts 8th annual health carefair
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - State Senator Jill Schupp is teaming up with Rep. Tracy McCreery and Operation Food Search to host a free healthcare event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The eighth annual CareFair will be held at Ritenour High School. This event is...
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 6 to October 9
Mural walk, Shaw Art Fair, Halloween at City Museum and more
Upcoming events at the Saint Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Besides baseball, college football, and hockey - St. Louis had a lot of fun activities in the fall, and that includes the Saint Louis Zoo. News 4′s Kristen Cornett spent a day at the zoo to find out what’s going on.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Vintage KSDK: Fugitive terrorizes St. Louis
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us to a dark week in our area's history. In the fall of 1986, a 10-day manhunt was underway for the fugitive Michael Wayne Jackson.
How you can help the Little Bit Foundation after it was flooded
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chick-Fil-A is hosting a donation drive for the Little Bit Foundation. The fast food restaurant is helping to raise money for the St. Louis nonprofit that was damaged in the historic July flooding. The donation drive is taking place at all area Chick-Fil restaurants and St. Louis County library locations.
Here's a list of beer festivals happening in the St. Louis area this fall
ST. LOUIS — Beer festivals are happening all around the St. Louis and Metro East area this fall. Many restaurants, parks and breweries will be hosting different events throughout the fall featuring local and national beer menus. Check out a full list of Beer Festivals here:. Missouri. 2022 Brew...
Shriners helps partially paralyzed boy be more active
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The annual Shriners Hospital telethon is just one week away. It’s an opportunity to help raise money to help Shriners make a difference in the lives of kids. Ten-year-old Liam is one of those kids. He was born with Spina Bifida and is paralyzed from...
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
The Internet’s #1 Best Place You Can Live in Missouri for 2022
Would you trust the internet to advise you on the best place to live? If you answer yes, there is one community you should call home in Missouri for 2022. After I share some facts, let's see if you're compelled to fill up the moving truck. I must confess that...
UPS hosting hiring event for the holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - UPS is looking to hire for the upcoming holidays by hosting 600 hiring events nationwide, one of them taking place at the Jefferson Avenue Facility in St. Louis this weekend. UPS is aiming to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays. At...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022
This month saw some tragic losses, but also a few bright spots
Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
Are fall allergies worse this year? It might be something else
ST. LOUIS — Fall is allergy season's last hoorah. "Sometimes it's not so easy to tell the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms," Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast an Allergist at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital tells 5 On Your Side. Isn't that the truth, especially this time of year?. But...
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
