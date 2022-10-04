Read full article on original website
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
Sissy Spacek’s Portrayal of Loretta Lynn Set the Standard for Celebrity Biopics
The country music world lost a legend when Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 on October 4th. From her beginnings as a coal miner's daughter in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, to her reign as country queen with over 100 awards and honors to her name, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Lynn's life was the stuff Hollywood movies are made of. And in 1980, Hollywood made that movie, Coal Miner's Daughter, based on Lynn's own memoir. Celebrity biopics have been around practically as long as the movie industry itself; some have been great successes (like 1981's Frances and 2004's Ray), but many more have missed the mark (like 1991's The Doors and 2004's Beyond the Sea, Kevin Spacey's film about the life of crooner Bobby Darin).
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
The Northman to Detroit: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Alexander Skarsgård is the Icelandic prince out to avenge his father’s murder in Robert Eggers’ bloodthirsty tale, while John Boyega is caught up with racist cops in Kathryn Bigelow’s 1967 reenactment of the Algiers Motel incident
10 Great Rhys Ifans Projects to Watch After ‘House of the Dragon’
House of the Dragon is currently one of the most-watched television programs in the world. As a result, in addition to the leading actors and actresses such as Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and more, the careers of supporting actors are also in the spotlight. One of them is Rhys Ifans, who plays King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower.
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
How Guillermo del Toro Became a Horror Name by Being Unapologetically Himself
In a time when Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director for films like The Shape of Water, it's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when he wasn't a legend. Del Toro is known for his fantastic monsters and love for creatures that are otherwise horrific or grotesque, with the backdrop of a story that is both frightening and compelling and putting them onscreen. He is a master of the practical special effect that, in today's computer-generated world, is so beautiful it could bring any cinephile to tears. Del Toro's mastery of practical effects transports you to the moments of your childhood that remind you of what made you love the movies from the beginning. But even then, it feels more profound than that. What makes del Toro's films so compelling, aside from the fantastic beasts?
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Viewers “Don’t Talk” in New Alamo Drafthouse PSA [Exclusive]
As Halloween Ends approaches its theatrical release in less than two weeks, it's important to remember good etiquette when viewing the film in public with other people around you. Alamo Drafthouse is here to remind everyone once again of the importance of turning your phone off in theaters in order to survive the experience unscathed. Collider can exclusively reveal their new PSA featuring the original final girl Jamie Lee Curtis who brings her horror knowledge to the table to lend some credence to the "Don't Talk" reminder.
'Halloween Ends': NYCC Spotlights Michael Myers Last Slash on Limited Edition Poster
As New York City Comic Con rolls on, bringing its usual chaos and big news to nerds of all stripes, there's one masked figure you might want to be on the lookout for — the face of evil, Michael Myers himself. And for the occasion of New York Comic Con, a new poster for the upcoming Halloween Ends has just been released, featuring the artwork of Bob Gleason, the artist behind the 1978 film's iconic poster.
'See How They Run' Raises An Important Moral Question and Then Ignores It
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.Tom George's See How They Run is a self-deprecating take on the murder mystery genre that also satirizes the business of filmmaking and other storytelling. So it makes sense that the villain’s motivation would include a position on stories. But the particular choices the film makes in this regard bring up an interesting moral question about entertainment, only to unfairly dismiss the idea.
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
Why Streaming (Not Theaters) Is the Perfect Place to Watch R-rated Teen Movies & TV
Every movie should get a theatrical release. A film isn’t inherently lesser than if it doesn’t go to the big screen nor is your experience of watching it lesser if you watched it on DVD or any other small-screen format. But every movie should at least have the option, if only for the first month or so of its existence, of getting a big-screen release. There’s something so special about devoting your entire attention to a gigantic screen consuming your field of vision, with surrounding darkness further making it feel like it’s just you and the motion picture. The theatrical experience is sacred…but that doesn’t mean every genre benefits from a traditional theatrical release.
Michael Myers' 10 Best Kills from the 'Halloween' Franchise Before 'Halloween Ends'
Michael Myers has racked up one of the highest body counts in horror across his four decades-long career on the big screen. While his murders are not as over the top as Jason's best kills from Friday the 13th, Michael is adept at using the tools at hand to inflict maximum damage. His primary weapon is a kitchen knife, but he has killed people with light bulbs, hot tubs, and even his bare hands throughout his twelve films (eleven if you dismiss the Michael-less Halloween III: Season of the Witch).
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
Is Alicent's Anger Justified in Episode 7 of 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.In House of the Dragon Episode 7 "Driftmark," Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) the youngest son of Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and King Viserys (Paddy Considine), claims the dragon Vhagar for himself. When Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning) and Baela (Shani Smethurst) find out that Aemond has taken the dragon that belonged to their recently deceased mother, Lady Laena (Nanna Blondell) they bring their cousins Jacaerys (Leo Hart) and Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) down to confront him. A fight breaks out and after Luke's nose gets broken, he uses Jace's weapon and strikes out at Aemond, taking his eye. In the aftermath, the adults convene to discuss what happened, and Alicent demands one of Luke's eyes be removed in kind.
How to Watch 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
Erich Maria Remarque's groundbreaking original novel All Quiet on the Western Front was arguably the first major published work to explore the reality of modern combat and the horrors it brings with it upon its release in 1928. The story follows a young German man, just barely of age, who is drafted into the military at the height of World War I, which of course was one of the largest mass-casualty conflicts in world history. With the historical success of the hit novel, based on Remarque's own time serving in the German armed forces during World War I as a young man, All Quiet on the Western Front is no stranger to feature film adaptations.
'A Friend of the Family' Review: Jake Lacy Terrifies in an Unsettling Yet Understated True Crime Tale
If you’ve ever been to the city in Idaho that is Pocatello, there is much that begins to feel distinctly unnerving about the new true crime series Friend of the Family. This is not because production actually took place there though it does a fine enough job approximating the setting. Instead, it is because of how it turns the banality of the familiar into something unsettlingly unfamiliar. While there has already been a fairly comprehensive documentary about this true story, this fictionalized retelling manages to tread new ground as it takes us into one community to uncover horrifying and heart-wrenching results. For every narrative frustration we have or moments that foster exasperation with the actions of the characters, there is the nauseating knowledge that much of this did indeed happen.
'The Rings of Power': What Are the Seeds the Elves Plant Before Battle?
Although we had seen some smaller skirmishes in the first half of the season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the sixth episode finally gave us a thrilling action sequence that rivals the Battle of Helm’s Deep in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Given that The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show of all-time, Amazon Studios spared no expense when it came to the scope of the conflict. When Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army invade Bronwyn’s (Nazanin Boniadi) village, they are rescued by the armies of Númenor. Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) combine their strength as they protect the people of the Southlands.
‘Chucky’ Season 1 Recap: What You Need to Know Before Season 2
No horror franchise has made quite the rebound as the Child’s Play series has. If you told me years ago that this franchise, about a homicidal toy, would re-emerge from its ill-received comedy sequels to being one of the best horror shows currently airing, I would first tell you that that’s a very specific prediction, but also that it sounds unlikely. Fortunately for us horror fans, we’re currently living in the right timeline as Chucky is ready to terrorize once again for a second season on the USA Network/Syfy Channel. The series was an interesting gamble from creator Don Mancini, who was able to give viewers an effective mix of what made his gnarly little Good Guy doll so beloved, with a charming story and cast of young protagonists that expanded on the franchise’s surprisingly-progressive themes of sexuality, acceptance, and adolescence (truly deserving of its marketed slogan as a “coming of rage” story). While the show’s first season (mostly) acts as a standalone story of television, there are several threads that were left hanging by the end of its bloody season finale. So ahead of the show’s second season premiere, here’s a recap of what happened in Chucky Season One.
