ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers

Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
HIP HOP
Complex

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The BET Hip Hop Awards are back. Many of music’s biggest names gathered at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta last Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the latest achievements in hip-hop. This year’s edition, broadcasted Tuesday night, was hosted by Fat Joe and had performances from Lil’ Kim, the Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and more on the bill. Pusha-T and Malice wound up taking the stage, as did Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist winner GloRilla, Kodak Black, EST Gee and Young Jeezy, Bleu and French Montana, N.O.R.E. and Armani White, plus Joey Badass, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, and Moneybagg Yo.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Fat Joe
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Ella Mai
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More

Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Hip Hop Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Streaming Platforms#Hops#Group
Pitchfork

Watch Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, Fat Joe, More Pay Tribute to Loud Records at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Wu-Tang Clan, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and more performed a tribute to Steve Rifkind’s influential label Loud Records at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. David Banner and Lil’ Flip, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, Dead Prez, M.O.P., and Three 6 Mafia also performed during the segment honoring the 30th anniversary of the label that signed Wu-Tang Clan to their groundbreaking contract and released multiple foundational records. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Diddy Isn’t Fond Of Apple And Spotify’s Rules For Releasing Music

Diddy got a few things off of his chest in regards to digital service providers (DSPs), such as Apple Music and Spotify, telling him when he can release music. On Saturday (Oct. 1), a video made its rounds on social media of the Love Records CEO sounding off about DSPs. Diddy apparently doesn’t like the way artists are being controlled when it comes to releasing their music through the respective platforms.More from VIBE.comBryson Tiller Talks CÎROC Passion Partnership, Diddy Gems And The State Of R&BMeet Photographer Armen Keleshian, The Fly On The Wall Of Dr. Dre And Diddy's Historic Studio SessionDiddy Sued...
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Kent Did: DJ Clark Kent Ranks Jay-Z’s Best Verses On ‘Complex Brackets’

The discussion on Jay-Z’s best verse rages on. DJ Clark Kent paid a visit to Complex Brackets and his opinion was interesting to say the least. As per Rap Radar the self proclaimed God’s favorite DJ was a recent guest on the popular Rap talk show. Coming off the hinges Hov’s verse from “GOD DID” the Brooklyn producer paid a visit and chopped it up with Brian “B Dot” Miller on some of the rapper’s most celebrated bars. While it wasn’t the easiest task at hand given his stellar discography of guest appearances, Clark made some controversial choices including selecting “Blackout” (DMX) over “My Mind Right” (Memphis Bleek). He also goes with “Seen It All” (Young Jeezy) over “Guess Who’s Back” (Scarface).
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy