Diddy got a few things off of his chest in regards to digital service providers (DSPs), such as Apple Music and Spotify, telling him when he can release music. On Saturday (Oct. 1), a video made its rounds on social media of the Love Records CEO sounding off about DSPs. Diddy apparently doesn’t like the way artists are being controlled when it comes to releasing their music through the respective platforms.More from VIBE.comBryson Tiller Talks CÎROC Passion Partnership, Diddy Gems And The State Of R&BMeet Photographer Armen Keleshian, The Fly On The Wall Of Dr. Dre And Diddy's Historic Studio SessionDiddy Sued...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO