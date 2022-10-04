ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Yartym breaks career goals & assists records at Haverling

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILFv6_0iM2H8Gm00

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Ella Yartym is rewriting the school record books at Haverling this season.

Haverling girls soccer standout Ella Yartym recently broke two school records. The junior tallied her 71st career goal to break the school record for career goals surpassing Mackenzie Smith. Yartym also just passed Smith to break the school record for career assists. Yartym has 18 goals and 19 assists so far this season for the Rams.

Haverling is 11-0 this season and are ranked fourth in the state in Class B. The Rams host Wayland-Cohocton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira girls soccer wins STAC West in double OT thriller

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team saved the best for last. Elmira’s Emily Klotz scored in double overtime off a nice assist by Mia Capilli in a 1-0 win to clinch the STAC West Championship at home Thursday night. Both teams battled all night and Corning’s defense shutdown Express scoring ace Emily […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s McNutt to swim this weekend for Penn State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This weekend will be the first big weekend in college for one local swimmer. Corning grad Ryan McNutt will compete for Penn State University this Saturday when the Nittany Lions travel to Navy to compete against the Midshipmen and Boston College in a tri-meet. Swimming begins at 11 am Saturday and […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning soccer surges past Horseheads

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks boys soccer team outlasted rival Horseheads Wednesday night. The Hawks received two goals from Jackson Casey on the night propelling Corning to victory 4-1 at Horseheads High School. The Blue Raiders got its lone goal from Seth Wilsoncroft on a perfect header play early in the second half. […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Gary Cramer speech at Horseheads High School

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 1980 Horseheads graduate Gary Cramer continues to make a difference. The Life Football Coach at The University of Alabama and The Crimson Tide has won six national championships and is a vital force in developing players into better people. Cramer, who’s been at Alabama since 2005, has worked directly with Nick […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
Bath, NY
Sports
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 10/4

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a 42-yard touchdown run by Newfield quarterback Austin Jenney and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Tioga’s Caden Bellis to […]
NEWFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads volleyball sweeps Elmira

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders won at home in straight sets on Tuesday. The Horseheads volleyball team swept Elmira in three sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-23. Kendall Saglibene had seven kills and 14 digs for the Blue Raiders. Shelby Gush added five kills and Kiersten McCarthy had 20 assists for Horseheads. Madisen Jones had […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Johnny Beecher to start season in the AHL

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The region’s most elite hockey player has his season designation on the ice. Elmira native Johnny Beecher, a 2019 NHL first-round pick by the Boston Bruins, will start the year in Providence for the franchise’s American Hockey League (AHL) team. The move was officially announced Thursday by the Bruins on their […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mackenzie Smith
WETM 18 News

Safety drill at Hornell High School today

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell residents, students, and parents are being reminded of a safety drill at the high school today. The Hornell Police Department told 18 News that there would be a safety drill taking place at the Hornell City High School on October 6. The drill was set to start at 10:00 a.m. […]
HORNELL, NY
ithaca.com

As Cortaca draws closer, reactions to the venue remain mixed

The 2022 Cortaca Jug game is set to be hosted by Ithaca College at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 12 in the Bronx. The stadium, with a capacity of over 50,000 seats, will hold students, alumni, staff and family as they cheer on their college’s team for the “biggest little game in the nation.”
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Rams#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Elmira College Student Publishes Second Book

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A 21-year-old college senior has published her second children’s book. The book is titled “If Dreams Could Fly” and focuses on encouraging children to chase after their dreams. Maria Lei Antonio, the author of the book, published her first book back in 2021. The community was extremely supportive of Antonio’s publication […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School officially begins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first class for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School (THFBS) is taking place at Elmira College this fall. “For us to pull back the curtain and allow them to see behind the scenes is really important because again, a lot of design schools and fashion schools don’t have enough access, […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An ambulance was called to the scene after a two-car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira Wednesday afternoon. Photos of the accident first came to the newsroom at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, Elmira Police and Erway Ambulance responded. […]
ELMIRA, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Summer drought impacted Pumpkin Crop

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- As majority of the area was under a drought to some extent for the summer and fall of 2022, we are now seeing the impacts with some fall crops. When it comes to the pumpkin harvest, there has been a shortage in some areas because of the lack of rain. The lack […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy