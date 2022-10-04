Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Abundance’ exhibit opens this weekend at the American Visionary Art Museum
At a time when many Americans are complaining about inflation and supply chain disruptions and generally not having enough of what they want, the American Visionary Art Museum is opening an exhibit about abundance, as seen by visionary artists both within its permanent collection and new to the museum. “ABUNDANCE:...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Opera Baltimore to host concert and free festival ‘Opera on the Avenue’
Opera Baltimore will bring musical performances out into the community Saturday with their “Opera on the Avenue” festival and concert. The opera company is hosting the free festival with the Arch Social Community Network, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Black Arts District, and the No Boundaries Youth Organizers.
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Ivy Presents an Event with Erin Keane and D. Watkins – October 21
The Ivy is excited to present an event with the editor-in-chief of Salon, Erin Keane, and award-winning Baltimore author D. Watkins, in celebration of Erin’s memoir, Runaway: Notes on the Myths That Made Me! With a deft balance of journalistic digging, cultural criticism, and poetic reimagining, Keane pieces together the true story of her mother’s teenage years, questioning almost everything she’s been told about her parents and their relationship. Along the way, she also considers how pop culture has kept similar narratives alive in her.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83
The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: World Is Your Oyster Festival, Hops & Harvest, brisket at Clavel, and more
After a soggy week here in Baltimore, the sun is finally shining and it’s prime time to get out and enjoy the fruits of the culinary scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week, from fall festivals to fun collaborations:. Openings & announcements. Happy anniversary...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Edgar Allan Poe Festival, Pigtown Festival, Greek Festival, and more.
Friday marks the 173rd anniversary of the death of Edgar Allan Poe, who holds a haunting place in the hearts of many Baltimoreans. Events across the city will pay tribute to the horror writer, who wrote many of his stories here and whose grave is in downtown Baltimore. Two Baltimore...
Nottingham MD
WMVFC to hold multi-vendor craft show on Saturday
WHITE MARSH, MD—The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a multi-vendor craft show on Saturday. The event will take place 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on October 8, 2022. The event will feature over 40 vendors, handmade jewelry, acrylic keychains, ornaments, wood crafts. A flyer with...
baltimorefishbowl.com
New cocktail bar Church opens in Old Goucher
A new cocktail bar called Church in Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood is inviting visitors to commune with holy spirits in a different way. Founder and ex-theologian Chelsea Gregoire, formerly the beverage director at True Chesapeake Oyster Co., created Church in an effort to use cocktails and hospitality to generate community and opportunities for others.
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Blood, sweat and fears’: National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre to present four weekends of stage performances of Poe’s works
Nearly two centuries after horror writer Edgar Allan Poe died in Baltimore, his stories continue to haunt readers with the question “what if?”. Alex Zavistovich, founder and artistic director of The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre, says Poe’s carefully crafted terror was ahead of its time. “There were...
Bay Weekly
Oyster Festival Celebrates 25 Years
A beloved community festival celebrates 25 years next weekend. The Captain Avery Museum in Shady Side hosts its annual Oyster Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is a celebration of local music and local food, featuring oysters served up in a variety of ways. The museum’s namesake, Captain Avery, made his living by oystering on the Bay and selling his oysters up in Baltimore. The Anne Arundel Watermen’s Association will bring the bivalves to you, serving up fresh Bay oysters raw with sauce or in a shooter.
idesignarch.com
Renovated Bethesda Home with Charming Cottage Character
This quaint cottage style house in Bethesda, Maryland has been completely renovated. The exterior curb appeal is enhanced by the blue shutters which create subtle contrast against the white-washed brick. Anthony Wilder Design/Build was commissioned to design the home renovation project. The redesign includes additional deck space and an expanded...
macaronikid.com
🍷 Win 4 Tickets To The Wine On The Water Festival October 15-16
Whether you'd like a day date with your significant other or a fun afternoon with girlfriends, the Wine on the Water Festival at Kurtz's Beach is the perfect outing!. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful Chesapeake Bay shoreline, celebrate a gorgeous day by the water with dozens of area wineries, culinary artists and master artisans.
mdtheatreguide.com
News: The 2022 Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention in Hunt Valley, MD
When Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention organizer and cultural historian, Martin Grams, invited me to this year’s convention that was held September 15-17, 2022 in Hunt Valley, MD, he told me: “I guess the highlight of this year’s event is the fact that we will be back to a sense of normalcy. As you know, no one was able to host a convention or film festival in 2020, and few were able to pull it off in the latter half of 2021. People looking for something to do to get out of the house this year may want to consider something different from the usual trips to theme parks, reptile shows, and campgrounds. Who doesn’t want to have their photo taken with Hollywood celebrities to brag to their friends on social media, or their annual Christmas card?”
baltimorefishbowl.com
Q&A with Frederick writer Suzanne Feldman, author of ‘The Witch Bottle and Other Stories’
Suzanne Feldman’s award-winning new collection, “The Witch Bottle and Other Stories,” lays bare the complex lives of characters chasing dreams, redemption and belonging. The first two stories introduce us to visual artists scraping by in distressed Baltimore neighborhoods. Twenty-something, restless and driven, these female protagonists desperately want the recognition their work deserves. Opportunities arrive, but not without costs. Characters must consider what they’re willing to sacrifice to get ahead—their artistic ideals? Their self-respect?
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: This fairytale cottage in Roland Park is waiting to whisk you away
108 Beechdale Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Fairytale “Honeymoon House” in Roland Park. 3 beds/4 baths. 2,636 square feet. Asking price: $828,000. What: This enchanting “Honeymoon House” is nestled in a cozy spot at the bottom of Beechdale Road, just before it intersects with Edgevale Road, and overlooks the grounds of the Baltimore Country Club, which will soon become parkland. The cottage was named “Honeymoon House” because it was allegedly built by parents for their newlywed child.
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Park plan for base of Roland Water Tower put on hold while elected officials ‘redo the process’
A $450,000 plan to create a family-friendly park at the base of the Roland Water Tower has been put on hold, while elected officials address questions about the “final design” that was unveiled last summer. Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos said at a recent meeting of the Roland...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay
With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
baltimorepositive.com
Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …
Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
