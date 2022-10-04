When Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention organizer and cultural historian, Martin Grams, invited me to this year’s convention that was held September 15-17, 2022 in Hunt Valley, MD, he told me: “I guess the highlight of this year’s event is the fact that we will be back to a sense of normalcy. As you know, no one was able to host a convention or film festival in 2020, and few were able to pull it off in the latter half of 2021. People looking for something to do to get out of the house this year may want to consider something different from the usual trips to theme parks, reptile shows, and campgrounds. Who doesn’t want to have their photo taken with Hollywood celebrities to brag to their friends on social media, or their annual Christmas card?”

