Pete Davidson Issues Apology on Behalf of Taco Bell on National Taco Day

Pete Davidson is assisting Taco Bell with a very important apology.

The taco chain is recognizing the mistakes they made with their specialized breakfast menu.

The fast food chain is known for their deliciously whacky taco creations, but they have admitted to living a little too más with their early AM menu, particularly with food items such as the Naked Egg Taco and the infamous Waffle Taco that only lasted on the menu for a year.

To get back on track with the breakfast food we all know and love, Davidson, who felt personally responsible, pledged that the brand would focus on more traditional breakfast foods like fluffy cheesy eggs and crispy hash browns all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla or grilled to perfection, similar to the Breakfast Crunchwrap.

“I like to think I might be the muse behind Live Más, which is probably why they brought me on to apologize for their maybe-too-extreme innovations in the mornings," said Davidson in a press release. "Taco Bell got too caught up with today’s hustle and forgot people like to ease into their morning with tasty, simple food. Here to stay are delicious burritos and Crunch-things or Crunchwraps or whatever they're called."

Taco Bell mentioned that Davidson is set to star in multiple ad spots for the brand, including a 30-second ad titled, "The Bell Breakfast," where he can be seen dreaming up the most extravagant breakfast before he wakes up inside of a Taco Bell.

And it seems like the former SNL star's dreams are coming to fruition as the chain is transforming three restaurants around the country to give fans an immersive experience into Davidson's dream.

The pop-up restaurants will be located in three different cities, including Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York City from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, and will offer breakfast at all hours of the day for all of the Taco Bell breakfast connoisseur.

“At Taco Bell, we’re always looking at shifts in consumer behaviors and identifying ways to optimize our menu to match their cravings. This pivot in our breakfast strategy aligns with consumers’ morning mentality by turning up our focus on ease and familiarity,” said Global Chief Brand Officer, Sean Tresvant. “This campaign and our partnership with Pete Davidson truly demonstrate our authentic approach to breakfast. And bringing The Bell Breakfast to life in select restaurants provides a unique experience that enables our fans to engage with the brand in new ways.”

Fans can still enjoy Taco Bell's delicious breakfast menu on any given day from the time the chain opens to 11 AM local time!