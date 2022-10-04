Read full article on original website
Man uses counterfeit check, steals over $7K from bank, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for using a counterfeit check to get money at a bank. On Aug. 24 at approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene off Poplar Avenue, on Valleybrook Drive. Officers were told that a man had a $7,200...
Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova. On Sep. 29 at approximately 12:15 PM, two women walked into a Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway. The two put 27 pieces of clothing into...
Man forces his way to airplane: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way to an airplane at Memphis International Airport. On October 1, Memphis Police received a report stating a man dressed in black and carrying a black backpack had forced his way through a restricted door. Once through the door, the suspect reportedly […]
Truck chase from West TN into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
A suspect reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.
BOXCAR BURGLARS: Men arrested for stealing air compressors, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested for stealing air compressors from a train in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the burglary happened around 10 p.m. Monday night on Beebee Aly. Officers pulled up to the scene to see Ronnino Nelson, 18, and Xavier...
Man arrested after gaining access to airplane when he forced his way through a restricted area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after forcing his way through a restricted area at Memphis International Airport, gaining access to an airplane. According to a police affidavit, on October 1, Memphis police officers were called to MEM to the baggage area where the susupect, who was dressed in all black, carrying a black backpack, gained access to the aircraft ramp, after refusing to listen to commands of airport employees to stop.
Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood. The incident happened in July along McGowan road. Memphis Police said […]
Burglar steals $1,400 diaper bag
A burglar in Memphis broke into a vehicle and stole several credit cards, a $500 ring, and a $1,400 Gucci diaper bag. The burglar knew what they had, because they came back and tried to break into the same car three days later, this time unsuccessfully.
Car burglar gets away with $1.4K Gucci diaper bag: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a burglar who got away with some expensive items during a Southeast Memphis car break-in last month. Police say officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 6600 block of Kirby Trace Cove on September 14 at 10:24 p.m. Police said the victim saw a man entering […]
Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
Man shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police (MPD). The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on E. Raines Road. MPD said the victim was pumping gas when two men tried to rob him. The victim fought back and...
Memphis business owner says break-ins happening repeatedly despite reported drop in property crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Property crime is down In Memphis, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, but some local business owners aren’t buying the stat. Numbers from the crime commission show property crime dipped by six percent over the last year. FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre spoke with one business...
‘Guns are not toys’: 15-year-old charged after string of Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphis teen could spend most of his life in prison after a string of violence. A 15-year-old faces four counts of attempted murder for several September shootings in Midtown Memphis. Those three shootings happened over the span of about 18 hours. One of them took...
One man killed and one woman critically injured in separate Wednesday night shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Park Ave. and Prescott Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Memphis Police Department said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. MPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Man allegedly bit Memphis Police officer, gave false identity during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly biting a police officer and resisting arrest during traffic stop. On Oct. 3, a Memphis Police officer responded to an impersonation at Jackson Avenue and Eva Street. According to an affidavit, police initiated a traffic stop with blue lights...
Violence comes through front door after drive-by at Streets Ministries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday two children are fighting for their lives after being struck by a hail of bullets in a drive-by shooting. All of this happening at the steps of Streets Ministries, a Memphis non-profit designed to help youth and prevent youth violence. Memphis Police said two men...
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight. The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue. According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend […]
Grandma takes cover when shots are fired at Street Ministries, 2 teens wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night. Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire. The grandmother, who only […]
Inmate dies at 201 Poplar, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. “I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything...
