Memphis, TN

WREG

Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man forces his way to airplane: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way to an airplane at Memphis International Airport. On October 1, Memphis Police received a report stating a man dressed in black and carrying a black backpack had forced his way through a restricted door. Once through the door, the suspect reportedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Man arrested after gaining access to airplane when he forced his way through a restricted area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after forcing his way through a restricted area at Memphis International Airport, gaining access to an airplane. According to a police affidavit, on October 1, Memphis police officers were called to MEM to the baggage area where the susupect, who was dressed in all black, carrying a black backpack, gained access to the aircraft ramp, after refusing to listen to commands of airport employees to stop.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood.  The incident happened in July along McGowan road.  Memphis Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wglc.net

Burglar steals $1,400 diaper bag

A burglar in Memphis broke into a vehicle and stole several credit cards, a $500 ring, and a $1,400 Gucci diaper bag. The burglar knew what they had, because they came back and tried to break into the same car three days later, this time unsuccessfully.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car burglar gets away with $1.4K Gucci diaper bag: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a burglar who got away with some expensive items during a Southeast Memphis car break-in last month. Police say officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 6600 block of Kirby Trace Cove on September 14 at 10:24 p.m. Police said the victim saw a man entering […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight. The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue. According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Inmate dies at 201 Poplar, TBI says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. “I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

