Tackle by Dean Blackwell of Central Bucks East voted as high school play of the week in Pennsylvania for games September 22-24

Congratulations to Dean Blackwell of Central Bucks East for being voted as Pennsylvania’s high school play of the week!
After the games were all played from September 22-24, we asked fans to vote on what play was the play of the week across the state.
Central Bucks East’s Dean Blackwell won with 59.03% of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
In double overtime against Pennridge, the junior defensive back went the entire width of the field to make a touchdown-saving tackle on fourth down. The Patriots then kicked a field goal on their possession to win 16-13.
Evan Lojewski of Lansdale Catholic was second with 37.75%
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scorebooklive.com.
