Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

It’s do or die time for Real Salt Lake

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It all comes down to Sunday for Real Salt Lake. If RSL beats Portland at America First Field, they will be in the MLS playoffs. A loss or draw, and Real’s season comes to an end. “You live for these games,” said forward Justin Meram. “You work all season for […]
HERRIMAN, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Hillsboro News-Times

Evanson: Relaxed and healthy, Lillard is again a good bet

With a new contract and what appears new resolve, the Blazers guard could be better than ever in 2022-23.And we're off! The Portland Trail Blazers opened their 2022-23 slate of play Oct. 3 and, in the process, marked the debut of what I believe will be an even better version of the team's All-Star guard and franchise's best player. Damian Lillard is back. And while the game with the Los Angeles Clippers was just one of a handful of preseason contests leading up to what will be a very curious Blazers regular season, it also feels like a reset for...
PORTLAND, OR

