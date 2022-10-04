Read full article on original website
Columbus Police Department participating in National Faith & Blue Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) plans to host four local events as part of the 2022 National Faith & Blue Weekend, “one of the largest police-community outreach events,” according to a press release from the CPD. They will take place from Friday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 10. This will be National […]
METRA holds ‘Communities in Motion’ Day in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - METRA celebrated its annual ‘Communities in Motion’ Day. The event was held on Oct. 6 at the METRA Transfer Center on Linwood Boulevard. Communities in Motion Day highlights the importance of public transit and allows community partners to provide resources and services to people.
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
Police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular Georgia restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras. Thompson was arrested on Sept. 29 and currently faces 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful […]
Tips shared on pedestrian safety in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley has seen a lot of hit-and-run deaths over the last few months. Those incidents have brought up new concerns about pedestrian safety for some. Rhonda Smith and her husband say they walk everywhere by choice. “We’ve been walking about three years now,” said...
East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died
UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
Muscogee County officials discuss changes to school zones
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For over two decades, school zones have remained the same for many students across Muscogee County. However, the outdated boundary lines have led to many issues, including longer bus routes. But, Tuesday, local school officials held a public information session about their plans to fix the...
Callaway Gardens promotes anti-bullying campaign by reading
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reading is fundamental and in connection to Pumpkins at Callaway, Spookley, the Pumpkin with Callaway Resort and Gardens, read to a group of children. Clubview Elementary got a chance to hear the story read to them. The book centered around a pumpkin, which was slightly different...
MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
1 child dead, another in serious condition after hit-and-run in west Georgia
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — A child in Columbus is dead, and another is in ‘serious condition after a hit-and-run incident, according to the Columbus Police Department. It happened on the 4100 block of Steam Mill Rd. near Southern Pines Drive. The age and names of the children have...
WestRock union leader says the paper company has begun to lock employees out; labor stoppage underway
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an East Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader tells WRBL Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” […]
Increased security at Lee County fair after social media threat
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County fair officially opens its gates today with extra security following a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair just a few weeks ago. Fair officials tell me every single person who walks through the gate will be thoroughly searched...
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A strike could be on the horizon for workers at one of Russell County’s largest employers. The employees say their issue is not wanting more money but keeping what they already get, as outlined in the following:. A labor dispute is brewing at the...
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for additional victims related to the case involving the co-owner of a popular restaurant, The Animal Farm, in Columbus. On Sept. 30, Dennis Thompson appeared in Recorder’s Court facing several charges after multiple hidden cameras were found in the restaurant’s bathroom.
Sheriff’s office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a school threat at Russell County Middle School (RCMS). School and law officials say on Oct. 4, a student reported that a message was written in a stall in the 6th-grade girl’s restroom that read, “Oct 17, 2022″. They say the message may have been related to the previous statement that read “you all will die 17/10/22″.
Midday Dee Time: Living a good life with autism
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Living a good life with autism. A conversation about the learning disability that affects one in every 46 children in Georgia. In Alabama, there could be there could be as many as 71,000 people in living with autism. For some people, symptoms of the disorder are...
Bureau Celebrates Graduates of Opelika DRC Lite Program
OPELIKA — On Friday, Sept. 23, seven participants from the Opelika Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Southern Union State Community College. After a processional, Opelika DRC Lite Administrator Robert Pritchett and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey acknowledged all guests...
