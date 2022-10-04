This Friday night, Rutgers will be looking for its first-ever victory against Nebraska. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Rutgers has dropped four games against the Huskers. The past two were defeats of seven and ten-point margins as there has not been a huge gap between the teams. This time around, Nebraska has a new coaching staff following the firing of Scott Frost after the third game of the season, a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO